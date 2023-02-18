Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Tries to Slam DeSantis, Instead Accidentally Tweets Out Argument for School Choice

 By Peter Partoll  February 18, 2023 at 8:45am
Parler Share

Joe Biden tweeted what he thought was a perfect slam on Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, but it ended up having other, unintended implications.

On Friday, Biden took to Twitter to lambast the Republican governor for his pushback against the College Board’s AP African American Studies course, which included topics such as critical race theory and Black Lives Matter, until it was forced to strip it down due to the backlash, according to the New York Times.

The president said that he feared that students in Florida were losing a valuable education opportunity, saying, “I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every education opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn’t the consensus view.”

Trending:
FEMA Takes Action Hours After News Breaks of Trump's Planned Visit to Ohio Disaster Site

Biden might have thought that he delivered the ultimate own of one of his political rivals, but the tweet backfired almost immediately.

To many, it sounded as if, instead of delivering a valid criticism of DeSantis, Biden was expressing support for a cause that is near and dear to many conservative voters’ hearts: school choice.

Do you believe in school choice?

One of the people to point this out was the former Secretary of Education under Donald Trump, Betsy de Vos, who tweeted, “Welcome to the #EducationFreedom movement, Mr. President @POTUS @JoeBiden”

Related:
Buttigieg's Heartless Response to Ohio Disaster Leaves Americans Outraged

Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Biden was not trying to give children better access to education, but rather “protecting a broken government system.”

That’s the irony, Biden may claim that he stands for educational opportunity, but it is his Republican rivals, rather than himself, who have actually been doing that.

DeSantis, at whom this tweet was aimed, has fought ceaselessly against the woke indoctrination of children in public schools and has passed laws to protect the rights of parents in Florida.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia ran on a similar campaign to DeSantis, promising to ensure the rights of parents to have a say in their children’s education.

Biden, meanwhile, is just trying to prop up the quickly collapsing woke public education system in America. He is not trying to give students more opportunities, but rather, he is trying to preserve a system that has done massive harm to students and parents.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
Pete Buttigieg Gets Bad News from Congressman Regarding His Handling of Ohio Crisis
Biden Judicial Nominee's Sick Request in Child Rape Case Exposed After Ted Cruz Reads Judge's Own Words
Biden Tries to Slam DeSantis, Instead Accidentally Tweets Out Argument for School Choice
Teacher Who Took Black History Month Way Too Far Gets Bad News from School Board
See more...

Conversation