Biden Trips and Falls Going Up Stairs of Air Force One Again as He Departs Poland

President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs of Air Force One as he prepared to depart Europe on Wednesday.

Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine this week ended with him losing his balance and falling upward as he navigated the steps.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden, 80, turned to face onlookers after the face-plant. He waved at them and then boarded the plane.

JUST IN – Biden stumbled and fell forward while going up the main stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/5w2FJpRcjW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 22, 2023

The White House has not commented on whether the president was injured in any way.

Former President Donald Trump was among those who highlighted Biden’s lack of agility online.

The 46th president is not known for his physical coordination. He notably tripped three times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One in March 2021.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

He has had several close calls since.

Biden also fell off a bicycle last summer while vacationing in Delaware.

President Biden falling off his bike this morning. pic.twitter.com/3z2OXwIBhx — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 18, 2022

Biden spent Monday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He agreed to give hundreds of millions of dollars in additional aid to the country as it enters the second year of its war with Russia.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.