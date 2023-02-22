Parler Share
News

Biden Trips and Falls Going Up Stairs of Air Force One Again as He Departs Poland

 By Johnathan Jones  February 22, 2023 at 12:33pm
Parler Share

President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs of Air Force One as he prepared to depart Europe on Wednesday.

Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine this week ended with him losing his balance and falling upward as he navigated the steps.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden, 80, turned to face onlookers after the face-plant. He waved at them and then boarded the plane.

Trending:
'Significant Change' in Charge Against Arizona Rancher Accused of Killing Illegal Alien

The White House has not commented on whether the president was injured in any way.

Former President Donald Trump was among those who highlighted Biden’s lack of agility online.

The 46th president is not known for his physical coordination. He notably tripped three times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One in March 2021.

He has had several close calls since.

Biden also fell off a bicycle last summer while vacationing in Delaware.

Related:
Sparks Fly on Fox News as Charles Payne Loses It on Gerlado Rivera: 'You Think Russia Was Gonna Drop a Bomb on President Biden?!'

Biden spent Monday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He agreed to give hundreds of millions of dollars in additional aid to the country as it enters the second year of its war with Russia.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'Significant Change' in Charge Against Arizona Rancher Accused of Killing Illegal Alien
HuffoPo Claims Executed Inmate Was a 'Victim of DeSantis' - But Look What Article Cleverly Left Out
Sparks Fly on Fox News as Charles Payne Loses It on Gerlado Rivera: 'You Think Russia Was Gonna Drop a Bomb on President Biden?!'
Woke DA Comes to the Rescue of Trans Child Molester, Suspends Prosecutor Over His Case for 'Misgendering' Him
Republican Elected Officials Rammed by Vehicle Several Times on Interstate
See more...

Conversation