The former and current presidents were both in New York on Thursday, but the reasons for their visits could not have been more different.

Joe Biden was in the Big Apple for a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall, according to The Washington Post. The event, hosted by comedienne Mindy Kaling, featured celebrities like actress Queen Latifah, rapper Lizzo, and many others.

The fundraiser also included a panel discussion with Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton moderated by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert.

Guests paid between $225 and $500,000 to attend the show for a total expected haul of over $25 million.

“This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we’ve built,” said Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, a co-chair of Biden’s re-election campaign.

“Unlike our opponent, every dollar we’re raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election — communicating the president’s historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election.”

Incidentally, the inclusion of Lizzo should raise eyebrows because of the sexual harassment accusations lodged against her. She was even dropped from consideration to perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show amid the lawsuits.

On the other hand, the Biden campaign could hardly have excluded Lizzo on those grounds if they wanted to invite Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, as Biden palled around with the uber-elite, Donald Trump attended the wake of New York City police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty this week.

Trump arrived at the Long Island funeral home on Thursday along with hundreds who turned out in memory of the fallen officer, according to the New York Post.

“What happened is such a sad event,” Trump said. “The Diller family will never be the same.”

“We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working. This is happening too often,” the presidential candidate continued.

“The only thing we can say is maybe something’s going to be learned. We’ve gotta toughen it up and strengthen it up. Things like this shouldn’t take place and take place so often.”

Trump was reportedly invited to the wake by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“I just want to say thank you, President Trump, for coming here to be with the Diller family. It was very comforting to them,” Blakeman said. “People were very, very blessed to have someone like President Trump, who cared so much, to spend a lot of time with the family.”

The difference between these two visits to New York could not be more stark.

One president came to hobnob with the rich and famous, while the other came to commiserate with a family grieving the loss of a young public servant who gave his life protecting the people of New York City.

