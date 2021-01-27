President Joe Biden is attempting to fast-track a plan to remove former President Andrew Jackson from the $20 bill and replace Old Hickory with famed abolitionist and former slave Harriet Tubman.

The New York Times reported Monday that Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen would continue with a plan to remove Jackson from the bill, picking up where former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew of the Obama administration left off in 2016.

President Biden’s Treasury Department aims to speed up the process of adding Harriet Tubman to the front of the $20 bill after the Trump administration halted the currency redesign, the White House press secretary said on Monday. https://t.co/FIn44Jaxzi — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 25, 2021

Lew had intended to have the change made by last year, but his successor, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, never moved forward with the plan.

TRENDING: Restaurant Owner Rips Biden's $15 Minimum Wage Plan, Reveals What It Will Do to Small Businesses

He, along with the rest of the Trump administration, simply helped put more of the Jackson bills in the wallets of working people.

Now, with people who have economic growth and the interests of the financial health of American families out of the way, the time is ripe for a change. Jackson apparently must go so that the country can finally move forward on a positive trajectory.

Jackson is universally hated by the left for owning slaves during a time when many people owned slaves. The former populist leader and architect of the Indian Removal Act of 1830 is apparently to be sacrificed at the altar of social justice.

“The Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “It’s important that our money reflect the history and diversity of our country.”

Should Tubman replace Jackson on the $20 bill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (2 Votes) 97% (78 Votes)

Diversity, Democrats often tell us, is our strength. With that in mind — amid a pandemic that has cost millions of Americans jobs — Biden wants to change the face on the money that many people suddenly have less of.

With another round of direct payments and the accompanying COVID-19 relief package seemingly in the works, the administration has not been inactive. But perhaps no action would be better than the actions taken by Biden and his record number of executive orders signed in week one.

The Biden administration is taking action to leave its mark on the country — even if it doesn’t have a plan for administering all of those COVID vaccinations that were promised, or for preserving, and not axing, jobs.

Like other Biden directives in the first week of his presidency, the tone-deaf move to change the face of the $20 bill seems appropriate. Democrats in the Senate are working toward finding enough support to convict former President Donald Trump while Americans languish.

Biden has cost Americans thousands of jobs not related to the coronavirus pandemic by canceling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. More jobs will soon be targeted.

RELATED: Watch: Here's the Trick Biden's Press Secretary Is Using to Get Out of Answering Tough Questions

Perhaps if those who are now out of work are able to secure new employment, they can cash their paychecks and bask in the diversity.

Tubman is, of course, an American icon who should be celebrated. But, really? Right now?

The administration might as well make the change while the presses are hot after printing the country into more debt. Biden will seemingly add to that debt, just as soon as the Senate has concluded attempting to exact their political revenge against another populist — Trump.

The country, the left told us for four years, was being systematically destroyed by Trump. Apparently Jackson, too, was preventing Democrats from enacting their diverse and inclusive utopia.

Of course, it is becoming abundantly clear that Democrats never believed their own rhetoric about Trump and his policies damaging the country. Trump actually achieved something for minority Americans that Democrats could never deliver — jobs.

Until Biden and Democrats can finally get around to doing productive things for struggling Americans, they are apparently throwing some raw meat to the base. That base is hungry for political victories.

Nothing would please the progressive cause more than diminishing the legacy of Jackson or Trump — even if financially destitute American families have to wait.

Maybe, just maybe, when Biden’s activist cabinet is finished rewriting the currency, they can create a policy that would help put some of it into circulation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.