President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan disaster is about to get even worse.

If numerous reports coming out of Afghanistan are to be believed, the Biden administration is abandoning thousands of U.S. citizens stranded in the terrorist-controlled country.

It isn’t just one or two right-wing reporters claiming this to be the case — reporters from across the political spectrum are hearing that Biden will indeed withdraw all troops before Americans are fully evacuated from the region.

Journalists Lara Seligman of Politico and Richard Engel of NBC News reported as much on Twitter on Tuesday.

Engel reported the U.S. citizens in Afghanistan had been told “to leave [A]fghanistan or they’re on they’re own” by the U.S. embassy itself, although he noted that the message was recalled 30 minutes later.

US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

Three sources tell me and @AlexThomp that the Taliban has now started halting people trying to get in through the airport gates. Not just Afghans but American citizens. Informal groups coordinating need to redirect people on the fly. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 24, 2021

Additionally, Fox News host Bret Baier claimed during a live broadcast that someone working directly with the Afghanistan evacuation effort sent him an email detailing Biden’s withdrawal plan.

Brett Baier reporting that our military is now only taking American citizens at the Kabul airport. He adds that our military is expected to be out in 72 hours… This is shocking. There are so many people still there… including Americans. pic.twitter.com/Uj6aR3y5qW — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 24, 2021

“They have stated that once Aug. 31 hits, they will help nobody else, U.S. or Afghan, near the Taliban checkpoints. We’re hearing that a deal has been done with the Taliban and that the U.S. is expediting the withdrawal and wants to be out in 72 hours. Anybody left is on their own,” the source said, according to Baier.

Senior White House correspondent for The Daily Caller Shelby Talcott reported White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “[T]he evacuations will stop prior to Aug. 31 because the military needs time to drawdown.”

Psaki says yes, the evacuations will stop prior to Aug. 31 because the military needs time to drawdown. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 24, 2021

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “approximately 4,000 American passport holders plus their families” have been evacuated from Afghanistan as of Tuesday. Biden’s overly hasty withdrawal plan left somewhere between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans stuck within the country, meaning that several thousand — quite possibly even as many as 10,000 — may still be trapped under Taliban rule.

“As of today, August 24, we have evacuated approximately 4,000 American passport holders plus their families,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says. “We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 24, 2021

If these reports ring true, what has already been one of the worst foreign policy disasters of the past several decades is getting even worse.

While nations like France and the United Kingdom have gone out of their way to send specialized troops into Taliban territory to save their citizens, the Biden-led U.S. government is leaving American citizens to fend for themselves.

The current administration has opted to negotiate with terrorists.

In 72 hours, what could be thousands of American citizens are going to be abandoned in a country filled with terrorism and Sharia Law.

And, when that happens, we’ll all have one man to blame — Joe Biden.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.