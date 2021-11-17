Share
Commentary

What Are They Doing to Biden? Twitter Users Notice Strange Change Made to His Table as He Signs Bill

 By Jack Gist  November 17, 2021 at 1:49pm
Many have been wondering if the Biden administration is part of a globalist cabal planning to take over the world, or if it’s just plain incompetent. Either way, the growing number of reasons to wonder doesn’t inspire much confidence.

And here we go again.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee posted a video of President Joe Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Mystified Twitter users noticed that, for some reason, the presidential seal on his table was blurred.


Maybe it was just a glitch.

If so, it wasn’t the first. The seal was also blurred last week in an official video of Biden’s happy-face comments on “infrastructure week.”


Something’s going on here. Whatever it is, it’s not a good look for the Biden administration.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Whether it’s the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco, Biden characterizing Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist to score political points, or the absurd handling of the border crisis, the administration has been plagued by bad optics from the start.

Maybe it’s happening because Biden appointed officials based on the color of their skin or their sex rather than on their character and past accomplishments.

Maybe we’re seeing the outcome of an education system bent not on teaching the fundamentals of reading, writing and arithmetic but on promoting critical race theory and other divisive ideologies. Instead of being encouraged to strive for excellence, students are now taught that excellence is oppressive. Even math is now racist.

Maybe we’re getting what we deserve for not standing up to all the nonsense a lot earlier.

In any case, for an administration that lives and dies by optics to support whatever false narrative it is trying to push, blurring the presidential seal looks bad — very bad.

With Biden’s approval rating at 38 percent and Vice President Kamala Harris’ at 28 percent, we can be sure Americans — and not only conservatives — are wincing.

The Biden nightmare cannot end soon enough.

The 2022 election cannot arrive soon enough.

Jack Gist
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Gist is an award-winning writer who has published essays, poetry and fiction in Catholic World Report, First Things, The Imaginative Conservative, New Oxford Review and others.
