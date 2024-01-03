Joe Biden is preparing to use the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion to attack Donald Trump and his voters during a speech at a historic Revolutionary War site in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Biden is set to make a speech near the Pennsylvania Continental Army encampment site where Gen. George Washington established his headquarters during the Revolutionary War.

“The choice for voters next year will not simply be between competing philosophies of governing. The choice for the American people in November 2024 will be about protecting our democracy and every American’s fundamental freedoms,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said, according to Reuters.

“Our message is clear and as simple: We are running a campaign like the fate of our democracy depends on it because it does,” Rodriguez said, The Washington Post reported.

The speech is supposedly set to be part of Biden’s “more aggressive posture toward Donald Trump” as the 2024 campaign season gets into high gear.

Biden is set to use American history as a weapon against his political opponent, who Democrats have been working to eliminate from the ballots in Democrat-controlled states.

“On January 6, 2021, we witnessed a very different vision of America, one defined by revenge, retribution and a rebuke of our very democracy,” Rodriguez added. “It was the first time in our nation’s history that a president tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”

Biden campaign communication director Michael Tyler called Trump a dictator and attacked Trump’s voters.

“He’s promising to rule as a dictator and use the government to exact retribution on his political enemies, all while he and his MAGA supporters encouraged and applaud political violence across the country,” Tyler said.

Will Joe Biden be re-elected? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (355 Votes)

Trump’s campaign responded, calling Biden a “threat.”

“Please make no mistake: Joe Biden and his allies are a real and compelling threat to our Democracy,” Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said. “In fact, in a way never seen before in our history, they are waging a war against it.”

Indeed, there is no connection whatsoever between the Revolutionary War and Donald Trump or the 2024 election cycle. Sadly, Biden appears to be trying to use American history to attack American voters.

Biden will likely employ all the lies the left is pushing about Jan. 6, including that it was an “insurrection” — despite that no one has been charged with such a crime — and that Trump fomented the supposed “insurrection” — despite the fact that Trump was seen before the riot telling people to remain peaceful.

On Jan. 8, Biden is set to appear at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine people were murdered by a white supremacist in 2015.

Meanwhile, the number of American voters who feel that Joe Biden’s election is “illegitimate” has jumped 20 percent in the latest Washington Post poll.

The poll found that 62 percent feel Biden’s election is legitimate, that is down from 69 percent in 2021. Also, 36 percent said his election was illegitimate, up from only 29 percent in 2021.

The poll also found that a mere 24 percent of Republicans and only 17 percent of Trump voters think Jan. 6, 2021, was “an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten.”

“Three years after the Jan. 6 attack, Republicans are more sympathetic to those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and more likely to absolve Donald Trump of responsibility for the attack than they were in 2021, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll,” the outlet reported on Tuesday.

So, the pull of Jan. 6 is very low among Republicans.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.