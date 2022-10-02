Biden Used Coast Guard Hero as PR Prop, Now He's Going to Fire Hero for Not Playing Ball with WH

President Joe Biden called Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch on Friday to personally thank him for his heroic efforts in rescuing Floridians trapped in their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. During their conversation, the president also commended Lieutenant Commander Christopher Hooper and their fellow “Coasties.”

Naturally, the White House issued a news release about the call to show that Biden was personally engaged in the massive search and rescue currently underway in the battered state. According to the release, the president “also asked if they needed any additional support that he can provide to accelerate successful rescues; they indicated they have gotten what they need to execute their vital mission.”

Ironically, Loesch faces discharge from the Coast Guard within 30-60 days as a result of Biden’s vaccine mandate. On Saturday, Loesch told Breitbart that his request for a religious exemption and a later appeal were both denied.

Loesch said, “If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said ‘yes.’”

In one case, a disabled woman and her husband had been trapped inside their bedroom by a couch that was lodged in the doorway. Breitbart reported that Loesch “kicked through a wall in order to free them. … [H]e went back to retrieve her wheelchair, securing it to his own body as he was hoisted up by a Coast Guard helicopter. Loesch also rescued several dogs and cats.”

Asked why he had not brought up his imminent discharge, Loesch said he did not want to ruin the call. He told the reporter, “It just sucks that he thanked me yet the vaccine mandate is what’s kicking me out. I just love my job, and I’m really good at it. It sucks. I feel like this is the job that I was born to do.”

The Biden administration used Loesch as a prop for good PR. Yet they’re going to fire him because he won’t play ball with their misguided vaccine mandate. This episode shows Biden to be either totally unaware and out of touch or an utter fraud.

The White House publicized, as well as politicized, President Biden’s phone call to personally thank a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, Zach Loesch, for his heroism in rescuing people during Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/7fq2bXLqNv — TIME FOR TRUTH MINISTRIES (@AuthorDonWalton) October 2, 2022

Loesch must either get fully vaccinated, which includes the latest booster, an inoculation not fully tested for efficacy or adverse effects, because of its rapidly waning effectiveness, or he’ll be booted out of the Coast Guard. https://t.co/7fq2bXthzn — TIME FOR TRUTH MINISTRIES (@AuthorDonWalton) October 2, 2022

Didn’t Biden just tell CBS News’ Scott Pelley, “The pandemic is over?” Shouldn’t the vaccine mandate be over as well?

“The pandemic is over,” President Biden told Scott Pelley of CBS as they walked around the Detroit Auto Show last week. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. … But the pandemic is over.” https://t.co/Q139UZESAu pic.twitter.com/dZyxMzc03r — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) September 20, 2022

The pandemic is now an endemic. The vaccines have fallen well short of expectations. They’ve proven to be far less effective in preventing transmission of the virus than drug manufacturers had anticipated.

In the meantime, many policemen, firefighters and healthcare workers who’ve refused to put an experimental drug into their bodies have lost their jobs. The loss of these vital workers has endangered all of us.

Loesch’s point that 100 percent of those he rescued wouldn’t have quibbled with his unvaccinated status is an excellent one. How many people who call 911 or show up to a hospital emergency room would care that an individual with natural immunity rather than vaccination immunity was helping them?

Isn’t it time to stop the farce and end the vaccine mandate?

