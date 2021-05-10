Just before National Police Week, the president seemingly just couldn’t miss yet another chance to wrongly slam peace officers.

In a statement Friday, two days before the start of National Police Week, President Joe Biden expressed gratitude to the country’s fallen police officers and stated that his administration would work to support local law enforcement through the aftermath of COVID-19, following in the footsteps of those who came before him.

And yet, as promising as the first part of his statement was, the president almost immediately used it to unceremoniously slam law enforcement.

Just after declaring that his administration would work to ensure law enforcement has “the resources and research tools they need to do their jobs successfully,” and that it would “continue to bolster initiatives that protect our law enforcement officers’ physical safety,” Biden began to pontificate on the “distrust” toward law enforcement that exists within minority communities — a distrust that he effectively blamed on police.

“This year,” Biden said, “we also recognize that in many of our communities, especially Black and brown communities, there is a deep sense of distrust towards law enforcement; a distrust that has been exacerbated by the recent deaths of several Black and brown people at the hands of law enforcement.

“These deaths have resulted in a profound fear, trauma, pain, and exhaustion for many Black and brown Americans, and the resulting breakdown in trust between law enforcement and the communities they have sworn to protect and serve ultimately makes officers’ jobs harder and more dangerous as well.”

Biden essentially vilified law enforcement as an institution, blaming that institution — rather than the actions of a handful of individuals — for “the resulting breakdown in trust” between minority communities and law enforcement.

As if it needed to be said, law enforcement as a whole is not at all responsible for the deaths of men and women like George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor and other Black Lives Matter martyrs. An extremely small percentage of law enforcement officers made those decisions, and they alone should be held accountable for their decisions.

One question comes to mind regarding Biden’s words: Why did he only mention the deaths of minorities at the hands of law enforcement?

After all, data clearly shows that more white people are shot and killed by law enforcement than minorities every year. If white people are so much more likely to endure this fate than minorities, then why would Biden not include them in his statement?

Because that’s not what it’s about.

Biden’s statement wasn’t issued in order to condemn the actions of a few law enforcement officers that have resulted in the deaths of his constituents. Moreover, the point was not to express his broad support for police reform.

These paragraphs were written solely to show the president’s support for BLM.

It shouldn’t be said that Biden doesn’t care for the lives of his constituents. However, statements like these are proof that his constituents are second-class compared to whatever the woke narrative pumps out.

It’s ridiculous and disgusting, especially considering his official proclamation of National Police Week comes just paragraphs later.

It’s also a total departure from the previous administration’s National Police Week statements. Whereas Biden castigated the police for the “distrust” they allegedly created, former President Donald Trump commended law enforcement and promoted the “important work” of police nationwide.

Trump wrote in his 2020 statement, “We must continue working toward a time when all people respect and understand the important work that law enforcement officers do. Unfortunately, our law enforcement officers do not always receive the respect they deserve.

“These brave men and women must operate in an environment where their moral and legal authority is constantly being scrutinized, and they undertake the critical yet difficult task of addressing the actions of those affected by addiction, homelessness, and mental illness.”

Trump, as shown by this statement alone, clearly respects the police.

He refused to let BLM overtake his attitude toward law enforcement and commended their labor during the difficult time in which they work.

Biden, by contrast, truly only respects his woke allies, and made as much known to the world with his statement.

