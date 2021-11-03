Biden Voters Turn on Him, Trump Now Beating Him in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup : Poll

Well, it’s happened just nine months into the presidency of Joe Biden: Donald Trump is beating him in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll released by The Hill on Tuesday shows 46 percent of respondents favor Trump, while 45 percent would vote for Biden.

As recently as two weeks ago, another poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Biden ahead of Trump, 42 to 40 percent.

Another tough finding for Biden from The Harvard CAPS/Harris survey is just 43 percent of respondents approve of his job performance, which is down 5 percentage points from September.

Meanwhile, 51 percent said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the job.

An NBC News poll released over the weekend offered similar results, with 42 percent approving of Biden’s performance and 54 percent disapproving.

Biden’s approval number is down 7 percentage points, and his disapproval is up 6 percentage points since August.

Gallup reported last week that the 46th president’s approval rating dropped from 56 percent in the first quarter of this year to 44.7 percent in the third quarter, an 11.3 percent drop — the largest registered by any president since World War II.

The change in sentiment about the president comes after the chaotic and deadly pull out in Afghanistan, rising inflation, slowing economic growth and disappointing September jobs numbers.

Trump released a statement Monday faulting Biden for both Afghanistan and the socialist direction he is taking the country.

“It is very interesting that Afghanistan, and our horrible and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving $Billions of military equipment, was when people really began to realize how horrible this Socialism/Communism direction for America has become,” Trump said.

“We have never been thought of so poorly as we are right now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, all of whom are at the top of their game, are laughing at Biden as he makes the rounds in Europe. So low and so bad for America,” he added.

“There has never been a time like it!”

NEW! “It is very interesting that Afghanistan, and our horrible and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving $Billions of military equipment, was when people really began to realize how horrible this Socialism/Communism direction for America has become… pic.twitter.com/NgFjuHxwT7 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 1, 2021

While pretty much all the challenges that Trump faced, which drove down his approval numbers, were generated by others — COVID-19, the Russia probe, the faux 2019 House Democrat impeachment — Biden’s have been mostly self-made.

Whether it was halting oil exploration on federal lands, ending the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopping border wall construction, the Afghanistan debacle or goosing inflation by signing into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, Biden was the lone decider.

Gas prices have hit a seven-year high, and the country overall is dealing with inflation levels not seen since the 1970s.

Regarding the border, Trump oversaw the construction of over 400 miles of southern border wall, instituted the “Remain in Mexico” policy and entered into asylum cooperation agreements with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Biden reversed all these policies, so we went from a dramatic drop in apprehensions, 458,000 in fiscal year 2020, to an unprecedented surge of over 1.7 million in 2021.

Biden is currently pushing his ridiculous multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better agenda, which is nothing but a throwback to the failed policies of former President Barack Obama, who oversaw the slowest economic recovery since World War II.

Trump was so much more competent than Biden as president.

We will certainly need 45 or someone who shares his policy views to run in 2024, so we can get back to the business of making America great again.

