Share
Commentary

Biden Voters Turn on Him, Trump Now Beating Him in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup : Poll

 By Randy DeSoto  November 3, 2021 at 9:16am
Share

Well, it’s happened just nine months into the presidency of Joe Biden: Donald Trump is beating him in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll released by The Hill on Tuesday shows 46 percent of respondents favor Trump, while 45 percent would vote for Biden.

As recently as two weeks ago, another poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Biden ahead of Trump, 42 to 40 percent.

Another tough finding for Biden from The Harvard CAPS/Harris survey is just 43 percent of respondents approve of his job performance, which is down 5 percentage points from September.

Meanwhile, 51 percent said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the job.

Trending:
Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is Worse Than We Thought: Look How He's Punishing Unvaxxed Employees

An NBC News poll released over the weekend offered similar results, with 42 percent approving of Biden’s performance and 54 percent disapproving.

Biden’s approval number is down 7 percentage points, and his disapproval is up 6 percentage points since August.

Gallup reported last week that the 46th president’s approval rating dropped from 56 percent in the first quarter of this year to 44.7 percent in the third quarter, an 11.3 percent drop — the largest registered by any president since World War II.

The change in sentiment about the president comes after the chaotic and deadly pull out in Afghanistan, rising inflation, slowing economic growth and disappointing September jobs numbers.

Do you think Trump would beat Biden if the election were held now?

Trump released a statement Monday faulting Biden for both Afghanistan and the socialist direction he is taking the country.

“It is very interesting that Afghanistan, and our horrible and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving $Billions of military equipment, was when people really began to realize how horrible this Socialism/Communism direction for America has become,” Trump said.

“We have never been thought of so poorly as we are right now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, all of whom are at the top of their game, are laughing at Biden as he makes the rounds in Europe. So low and so bad for America,” he added.

“There has never been a time like it!”

Related:
Let's Hope: What Kamala Harris Said About Virginia Race During Campaign Should Give Dems Nightmares

While pretty much all the challenges that Trump faced, which drove down his approval numbers, were generated by others — COVID-19, the Russia probe, the faux 2019 House Democrat impeachment — Biden’s have been mostly self-made.

Whether it was halting oil exploration on federal lands, ending the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopping border wall construction, the Afghanistan debacle or goosing inflation by signing into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, Biden was the lone decider.

Gas prices have hit a seven-year high, and the country overall is dealing with inflation levels not seen since the 1970s.

Regarding the border, Trump oversaw the construction of over 400 miles of southern border wall, instituted the “Remain in Mexico” policy and entered into asylum cooperation agreements with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Biden reversed all these policies, so we went from a dramatic drop in apprehensions, 458,000 in fiscal year 2020, to an unprecedented surge of over 1.7 million in 2021.

Biden is currently pushing his ridiculous multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better agenda, which is nothing but a throwback to the failed policies of former President Barack Obama, who oversaw the slowest economic recovery since World War II.

Trump was so much more competent than Biden as president.

We will certainly need 45 or someone who shares his policy views to run in 2024, so we can get back to the business of making America great again.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
What Kamala Did Before VA Race Now Going Viral: Does This Video Seal the Deal for 2022 and 2024?
Humiliating Defeat for Democrats Gets Even Worse as Virginia Begins to Look Like a Clean Sweep at Every Level
Republicans Crush in Numerous Races Across America, Prove the Red Wave Is Here
Biden Voters Turn on Him, Trump Now Beating Him in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup : Poll
Breaking: Virginia Race Called For Youngkin, Historic Gains Made Over 2020
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.