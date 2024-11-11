Biden vs. Sand: Joe's Decline Appears to Be Getting Worse as Beach Walk with Jill Goes Wrong

We cannot know the precise moment, but at some point in recent years this entire spectacle degenerated into elder abuse.

Fortunately, we will not have President Joe Biden to kick around much longer. Nor will the people who have used him so shamelessly for their own sinister purposes.

On Sunday, a clip of the octogenarian Biden stumbling through the sand at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — all while first lady Jill Biden walked beside him and did almost nothing to help him — went viral on the social media platform X.

By Monday morning, several large accounts had shared the clip, resulting in millions of views.

“Joe Biden’s latest opponent: Sand,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted.

Indeed, for 45 painful seconds, the president struggled to remain upright, barely lifting his feet as he shuffled through sand.

Joe Biden’s latest opponent: Sand pic.twitter.com/yFmUwmmJPU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2024

Others described the scene as “brutal” to watch and declared “the sand is winning.”

🚨Brutal to watch… Joe Biden can’t walk on sand. This man is the President for the next 71 days. pic.twitter.com/iLt24pe6tx — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2024

Biden is currently battling the sand at his beach house in Delaware. (The sand is winning) pic.twitter.com/iLu459fStD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2024

Notably, only once did the first lady grab her husband by the arm to steady him. And even then it appeared that she only did it because he nearly fell into her. Otherwise, she practically ignored him and even walked in front of him as if unconcerned about a potential fall.

That fact bothered a number of X users, most of them women who excoriated the first lady for her callousness.

Indeed, some of those women practically begged the first lady to help the president.

She could at least hold his hand and help him. Geez!! — Valerie Grella (@bgbrwneyesNY) November 10, 2024

It is sad to see and his own wife not even holding his hand to help. Is this real? — Jeanne Wildes (@numberonetwin71) November 10, 2024

Speaks loudly of Jill’s character…not even a glance his way, sad — Anna Rosol (@w9t52k7rz9) November 10, 2024

And Jill is so loving – the way she’s holding his hand and guiding him – so very loving! /Sarc — Bluedaze (@Bluedaze10) November 10, 2024

As a president, of course, Biden deserves no sympathy. He has helped destroy the country in too many ways to count. And he has made clear his disdain for those of us who support President-elect Donald Trump.

Moreover, Biden has governed like a tyrant, unleashing federal agents against Democrats’ political opponents.

Nonetheless, the president’s alleged allies have treated him far worse than his opponents have.

First, the deep state used him as a warmongering puppet.

Then, after his disastrous debate performance on June 27, Democratic Party elites staged a coup against him. They discarded his primary votes and installed Vice President Kamala Harris in his place atop the party’s presidential ticket.

In short, they made a mockery of him and then pretended to honor him.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (33 Votes)

As one might expect, rumors of the president’s bitterness and resentment toward his erstwhile allies circulated for months. At times, Biden’s own behavior seemed to confirm those rumors.

Worst of all, perhaps, the first lady — a clownish figure who flaunted her silly and useless doctorate — always gave the impression of loving power more than she loved her husband.

For many X users, that was the real takeaway from the president’s stumbles in the sand.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.