President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden, left, walk on the beach at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday.
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden, left, walk on the beach at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday. (Ting Shen - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden vs. Sand: Joe's Decline Appears to Be Getting Worse as Beach Walk with Jill Goes Wrong

 By Michael Schwarz  November 11, 2024 at 8:29am
We cannot know the precise moment, but at some point in recent years this entire spectacle degenerated into elder abuse.

Fortunately, we will not have President Joe Biden to kick around much longer. Nor will the people who have used him so shamelessly for their own sinister purposes.

On Sunday, a clip of the octogenarian Biden stumbling through the sand at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — all while first lady Jill Biden walked beside him and did almost nothing to help him — went viral on the social media platform X.

By Monday morning, several large accounts had shared the clip, resulting in millions of views.

“Joe Biden’s latest opponent: Sand,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted.

Indeed, for 45 painful seconds, the president struggled to remain upright, barely lifting his feet as he shuffled through sand.

Others described the scene as “brutal” to watch and declared “the sand is winning.”

Notably, only once did the first lady grab her husband by the arm to steady him. And even then it appeared that she only did it because he nearly fell into her. Otherwise, she practically ignored him and even walked in front of him as if unconcerned about a potential fall.

That fact bothered a number of X users, most of them women who excoriated the first lady for her callousness.

Indeed, some of those women practically begged the first lady to help the president.

As a president, of course, Biden deserves no sympathy. He has helped destroy the country in too many ways to count. And he has made clear his disdain for those of us who support President-elect Donald Trump.

Moreover, Biden has governed like a tyrant, unleashing federal agents against Democrats’ political opponents.

Nonetheless, the president’s alleged allies have treated him far worse than his opponents have.

First, the deep state used him as a warmongering puppet.

Then, after his disastrous debate performance on June 27, Democratic Party elites staged a coup against him. They discarded his primary votes and installed Vice President Kamala Harris in his place atop the party’s presidential ticket.

In short, they made a mockery of him and then pretended to honor him.

Is Biden fit for office?

As one might expect, rumors of the president’s bitterness and resentment toward his erstwhile allies circulated for months. At times, Biden’s own behavior seemed to confirm those rumors.

Worst of all, perhaps, the first lady — a clownish figure who flaunted her silly and useless doctorate — always gave the impression of loving power more than she loved her husband.

For many X users, that was the real takeaway from the president’s stumbles in the sand.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
