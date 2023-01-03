Biden Had Vulgar Outbursts When Finding Items Trump Left, Is Paranoid About Secret Service Agents: Book

A new book alleges President Joe Biden had a vulgar outburst when finding things left behind in the White House by former President Donald Trump, thinks the Secret Service is a covert hive of “MAGA sympathizers” and disbelieved agents were attacked by his dog Major on the White House grounds.

According to a Saturday report in the New York Post, author Chris Whipple says in “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” to be published Jan. 17, that Biden “would let loose” on the “former guy” when he gave friends private White House tours.

“Biden unleashed his ire on an upstairs room where Trump had installed a big-screen TV and a golf simulator that allowed him to practice his swing to the virtual backdrop of famous courses,” the Post reported.

“What a f***ing a**hole,” Biden told one guest, according to the book.

This, mind you, isn’t the first — or most widely covered — report of Biden’s vulgar outbursts in recent weeks.

In December, Politico reported that the president was bugged about discussions regarding his age going into the 2024 election.

“The president has vented to allies about how often his age is mentioned in the press — ‘You think I don’t know how f***ing old I am?’ he said to one earlier this year,” the outlet reported.

The answer is 80, as Politico noted. It’s assumed that the president meant the question rhetorically. The ally might not have proffered the answer Biden would have wanted, but que sera sera.

The golf simulator wasn’t the only item tainted with Trumpiness in the White House, either, according to the book. Biden also wanted the Resolute Desk removed from the Oval Office due to Trump’s use of it — although that attempt failed.

While the famous desk — a gift from Queen Victoria, manufactured from the wood of a British warship and brought to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. by no less than John F. Kennedy — is just one of six desks in rotation as a presidential desk, it would be unusual for a president to change it simply because his predecessor used it.

The Resolute Desk was used by presidents for 40 of the 44 years preceding Biden’s arrival at the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Between 1989 and 1993, President George H.W. Bush used the C&O Desk — initially made for the owners of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway and donated to the White House, according to House Beautiful.

Among the presidents to have used the Resolute Desk is Barack Obama, so if Biden thought it was too infested with Trump cooties, he could always think back upon his former boss. If he can remember being vice president during those days, that is.

This had been reported in a 2022 book by the president’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens. In it, she said she wanted Trump “exorcised” from the White House, according to Salon, and that included the Resolute Desk.

However, the desk Biden wanted — the Hoover Desk, which was used by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt despite the fact it was donated to the man he defeated in the 1932 election, Herbert Hoover — was at FDR’s Hyde Park, New York, home.

A more worrying manifestation of Trumpophobia, according to a report last week from the U.K.’s Independent, is that Biden apparently believes the Secret Service is riddled with MAGAitis.

“According to a copy of the book obtained by The Independent ahead of its 17 January 2023 release date, Whipple writes that Mr Biden simply did not trust the agents, and noted that his attitude is a sharp contrast from how he felt during his years as vice president, when he’d become very close with the agents on his detail,” The Independent reported.

“He added that the change in Mr Biden’s view is also a result of the increased size of the detail assigned to the chief executive and suggested that the president shouldn’t have been surprised by the presence of ‘MAGA sympathizers’ among his bodyguards because the Secret Service ‘is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.'”

Lovely. The most prominent example of this is what can best be described as Major-gate — a series of attacks by Biden’s adopted German shepherd, Major, that were covered up and minimized by the White House staff.

After the first biting incident was reported in March 2021, Biden “wasn’t buying the details,” according to Whipple. Specifically, he wasn’t buying where it happened: the second floor of the White House.

“Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,” he told a friend during a White House tour, according to the report.

Biden apparently thought “somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down.”

Yes — and that “somebody,” as the New York Post reported, was then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki. On March 9, after Major and his now-deceased brother Champ were whisked away to Delaware, Psaki disclosed a single attack by Major on a Secret Service agent.

“The first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” Psaki told the media at a briefing.

The first lie was that, according to the agent who was attacked, that’s not how it went down.

“NO I didn’t surprise the dog doing my job by being at [redacted] as the press secretary just said! Now I’m p***ed,” the agent who was attacked said in an email after the media briefing, according to messages obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by the conservative activist group Judicial Watch.

A redacted internal incident report described it this way: “Without warning or provocation, Major barked loudly at [the agent] … and charged.”

“Having no time to seek cover from the attack, [the agent] turned away from the dog as he bit into [redacted] right leg,” the report added.

The second lie was that it wasn’t the first time Major had bitten a Secret Service agent. In fact, records show he had bitten agents every day between March 1-8, 2021, before being sent to Delaware for being a bad boy, a very bad boy.

The attacks continued until May 2021. Major was eventually given away.

A more serious allegation the book makes: “Wary of his own Secret Service agents, the president no longer spoke freely in their presence,” Whipple wrote, according to The Independent.

A president who doesn’t trust his own security detail is a president who’s putting himself in grave danger, no matter how many Southern white cops turned ultra-MAGA Republicans might be left in there. My assumption is that it’s far, far fewer than he thinks.

But then, what do you expect when it comes to a man who tries to swap out the Resolute Desk because a gift from Queen Victoria that was used by Presidents Kennedy and Obama is somehow tainted by Trump?

I mean, except for another vulgar outburst using some permutation of a word that begins with the alphabet’s sixth letter.

