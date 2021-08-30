Path 27
Biden Walks Out of Media Event After Reporter Asks About Afghanistan

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2021 at 6:43am
As Hurricane Ida was making landfall along the Louisiana coast, President Joe Biden was making an appearance at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, hoping to make some news.

Oh, did he.

After the president made a series of pronouncements about the government’s preparations for the monster storm, Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wanted to get a word in about the global storm over Biden’s shame-faced withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Biden’s initial reaction made it clear that the supposed leader of the free world has others telling him what to do,

Ida Slams US Coast Harder than Katrina, Virtually All Gulf Oil Production Now Crippled by Monster Storm

“I’m not — I’m not supposed to take any questions but go ahead,” Biden told Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

“Mr. President, on Afghanistan,” was as far as Jacobs got.

“I’m not going to answer Afghanistan now,” Biden interjected.

Has Joe Biden failed his first major tests as president?

A transcript of the sessions released by the White House showed that Jacobs persisted even as Biden turned to flee from the podium.

“Can you say if there’s still an acute risk at the airport, sir?” she asked.

“OK,” Biden said during her question as he left, turning his back to the media as he spoke to FEMA employees while leaving and appearing confused about which direction to walk.

The incident ignited a fresh round of criticism of the president.

Navy Veteran Working on Afghanistan Evacuation Says Biden's Claims Are 'False' and Americans 'Are Being Left Behind'

Although Biden had nothing to say about Afghanistan, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has plenty, according to CNN.

“The President is preparing to leave Americans and allies we made distinct promises to behind. Indeed, he admitted last week ‘getting every single person out cannot be guaranteed,'” McCarthy, an outspoken critic of Biden’s performance in Afghanistan, wrote in a letter to fellow Republicans, according to CNN.

“Frankly, this is not the tested leadership the President promised. Political decisions designed to get photo ops lead to fatal national security consequences on the battlefield. It was a political decision to act in haste days prior to the anniversary of September 11 — and our men and women in uniform died as a result,” McCarthy wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




