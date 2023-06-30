President Joe Biden ended a rare, in-person live interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Thursday by standing up and walking off the set behind her before the network had a chance to cut to a commercial break.

The bizarre and inexplicable moment was completely ignored by Wallace, who had just spent 19 minutes throwing Biden softballs and ignoring his family’s budding corruption scandal.

Wallace pretended as though a man with questionable cognitive abilities and morals wandering around behind her on live television was something completely normal.

As the friendly interview neared its end, Biden appeared giddy to get up out of his chair.

He did finally come to his feet and extend a hand to Wallace.

“Mr. President, thank you,” she said as they shook hands.

Biden responded, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The president walked to Wallace’s left, meandered around behind her like Mr. Magoo and eventually left the set as the anchor told her audience, “Don’t go anywhere. It’s a very exciting day around here.”

With a straight face, and as Biden had just finished walking behind her, she teased a thorough reaction to her interview with the president.

Thankfully, numerous accounts on Twitter clipped the moment.

Joe Biden awkwardly stands up and walks off the set of his MSNBC interview instead of waiting for the segment to go to commercial. pic.twitter.com/MHcJ1ALmKQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

MSNBC’s YouTube account predictably edited out Biden’s inappropriate exit on the full interview.

The network presumably did so in an effort to run cover for Biden, as MNSBC exists primarily to protect the Democratic Party and its interests.

Biden’s strange decision to ignore decorum and wait a few seconds for Wallace to cut to a break was one of many lowlights in the interview.

At one point, Wallace asked Biden about the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision Thursday to end the racist practice of colleges and universities considering the skin color of applicants.

In his response, Biden mixed up the Declaration of Independence with words from the U.S. Constitution.

“Its values system is different, and its respect for our institutions is different,” Biden said of the conservative majority court.

He added, “The Constitution says, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator.’”

Those words are not in the Constitution but are in the country’s Declaration of Independence.

Wallace let that slide. It’s just a stutter, right?

The partisan anchor was more interested in offering Biden a platform to criticize his White House predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

He took advantage of the opportunity numerous times.

One topic that was never discussed by Wallace was Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax crimes and a revelation he allegedly threatened a Chinese businessman via text message with a threat that his father was in the room and demanding payment.

Information from Hunter Biden’s laptop corroborates the two might have even together as the younger Biden was at his father’s home and driving his Corvette on the date the message was sent.

Wallace apparently could not find the time to ask the president any questions about it. She had nearly 20 minutes to say anything at all about the scandal but chose not to.

The new low in journalism came to its conclusion with Biden’s decision to inexplicably stand up and walk behind her during a live broadcast.

At the very least, no one was sniffed.

