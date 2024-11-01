Does Biden Want Trump to Win? Joe's Recent Moves Have JD Vance Convinced There May Be More to the Picture

Is President Joe Biden secretly trying to sabotage Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign? It sure seems like it, based on his recent passive-aggressive antics that are dragging down the Democratic nominee.

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, told podcaster Joe Rogan during an interview that aired on Thursday that he’s convinced Biden actually wants Harris to lose.

While discussing Hunter Biden, Vance joked: “I might bet $20 on his dad voting for Donald Trump for president, especially last night after the ‘garbage’ comment.”

As a reminder, Biden trashed all Trump supporters as “garbage” shortly after a roast comic at a MAGA rally joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

Biden’s slur ignited volcanic backlash, overshadowing the fallout from the Puerto Rico diss.

The White House has since spent considerable effort trying to distance Harris from Biden’s catastrophic flub, which maligned half the nation just days before the election.

“That guy is trying to help Donald Trump,” Vance opined. “I think we’re gonna win, but after we win, I’m going to be convinced that Joe Biden was trying to help us the whole time. He put on the MAGA hat.”

JD Vance remarking to Joe Rogan that Joe Biden hates Kamala Harris, and wants Trump to win:

JD Vance: “I might bet 20 dollars on his [Hunter] dad voting for Donald Trump for president. Especially after last night after the garbage comment: That guy is trying to help Donald Trump.… pic.twitter.com/tXvRO4AKyy — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 1, 2024

Vance was referencing a shocking incident on Sept. 11, when Biden cheerfully put on a MAGA hat while visiting a fire station in Pennsylvania, a must-win battleground state.

Rogan agreed, noting how remarkable the incident was — and how it tacitly spoke volumes about Biden’s subconscious feelings over being unceremoniously usurped by Harris.

“The MAGA hat [incident] was crazy,” Rogan recounted. “When he put on the MAGA hat in front of those guys and they all cheered and he insisted on keeping the hat, he took it with him. I think he’s very, very resentful that he got ousted in what was essentially a coup.”

🚨BREAKING: Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat. pic.twitter.com/OzgCRKIbKp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Not only did Biden wear the MAGA cap, but he smiled proudly while posing in the iconic symbol of the Trump movement.

Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat at one of his speeches. Looks like Trump was right again. Biden hates Kamala. pic.twitter.com/9DughlV9eT — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) September 11, 2024

If Biden were covertly trying to help Trump win, could you really blame him?

Imagine the seething rage and resentment he feels after the Democrats cavalierly threw him out and replaced him with Harris, whose claim to national fame before he chose her as VP was being a one-term, junior senator.

Biden has been a politician for 52 years, culminating in the presidency. To be tossed aside just four months before the election — after he repeatedly insisted he would run again — was an act of abject degradation.

If Harris does win, it says a lot about the tragic state of the country. She’s a mindless puppet who’s unqualified, incompetent and unlikeable.

She has not earned the right to manage a convenience store, let alone lead the nation. Here’s to hoping Americans will do the right thing and vote her out.

