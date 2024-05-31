There’s an old adage about not poking a sleeping bear.

President Joe Biden and the rest of the tyrannical establishment swamp must never have heard that adage, because it seems they have no idea what they have just done.

Following Thursday’s felony conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, a subsequent July 11 sentencing date, and finally being freed from a New York City courtroom, site of the Soviet-style hush-money trial orchestrated by Democratic Party operatives, former President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail with a vengeance — a lot more time on his hands.

In fact, according to Fox News, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt warned Biden and the Democrats to “buckle up.”

“Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats confined President Trump to a courtroom for more than eight hours a day for more than six weeks, and he’s still winning,” Leavitt said. “Now that he is fully back on the campaign trail, Biden and the Democrats better buckle up.”

Furthermore, Leavitt described the trial as a boon to the former president.

Trump, she said, “generated billions of dollars in earned media coverage throughout the trial, hosted massive rallies and impromptu campaign stops in New York and beyond, increased his lead over crooked Joe Biden in the polls and raised more money than Biden and the Democrats in the month of April. Not even a witch hunt trial could slow him down. In fact, it only made him stronger.”

Indeed, one would struggle to argue with Leavitt’s analysis.

Despite being “confined” to a Manhattan courtroom four days a week for six weeks, Trump still managed to lead massive rallies in both New York and neighboring New Jersey.

On May 23, for instance, the former president held a rally in the South Bronx that drew thousands of people from that traditional Democratic stronghold, including many who represented a growing non-white contingent inside the Trump coalition.

And that Bronx rally came on the heels of a much larger event earlier in the month. On May 11, Trump attracted as many as 100,000 people to a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, polls from those two deep-blue states have shown surprising pro-Trump momentum.

For instance, an Emerson College poll of New York voters released on Thursday showed Biden holding only a six-point lead over Trump in a race that also included Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others. Even without those additional candidates, Biden held only a seven-point head-to-head lead over Trump in New York.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden carried New York by more than 23 percentage points.

Likewise, in an Emerson College poll of New Jersey voters released in early April, Biden held only a five-point lead over Trump in a race involving Kennedy and other candidates. In 2020, Biden won the Garden State by nearly 16 points.

Furthermore, RealClear Polling averages of polls show Trump leading Biden in all presumptive swing states.

In other words, the former president emerged from his ordeal as the presidential front-runner, poised to expand the electoral map.

Legal experts, such as George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, predicted a reversal of the guilty verdict on appeal.

Either way, that verdict produced such outrage among supporters that Trump’s WinRed donations page crashed due to heavy traffic. In fact, on Friday the Trump campaign announced that post-verdict contributions shattered records, resulting in “nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform.”

Meanwhile, with Biden once again having showcased his tyrannical disposition by staging a campaign event featuring deranged anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro outside the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, voters received confirmation of the trial’s overtly political purpose.

Now, with a sure-to-be-surreal debate against Biden scheduled for June 27, Trump has every reason to feel unleashed.

