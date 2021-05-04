Biden Wears a Mask Outside Alone But Not When Indoors with Frail 90-Year-Olds

Democrats have twisted the simple act of wearing a mask into a convoluted crusade full of hypocrites, idiots and lunatics — and President Joe Biden is at the top of the heap among them.

The president is so wedded to having American faces permanently shrouded that he continued to ignore science and CDC guidance on Friday as he called for fully vaccinated individuals to still mask up, even in the presence of other vaccinated individuals, asserting it was a “patriotic responsibility, for God’s sake” in an interview.

“Look, you and I took our masks off when I came in because look at the distance we are,” Biden pointed out to Craig Melvin on NBC’s “Today.”

“But if we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on, and I imagine you’d have a mask even though we’ve both been vaccinated,” Biden said.

“And so it’s, it’s just a small precaution to take that has a profound impact. It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake.”

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: “It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” pic.twitter.com/UZRxy0gKlV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

Before he even took office, Biden pushed for Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office and continues to participate in the mask-unmask peep show theater every time he approaches or leaves a podium despite the fact he’s fully vaccinated.

However, the president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, shirked their “patriotic responsibility” when they showed up at the home of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife to pose for a (weirdly proportioned) photo op — all of them sans mask.

“We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!” the official account for the non-profit Carter Center captioned the photo.

“Thank you President and Mrs. Biden!”

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

The Bidens were in Georgia for a rally Thursday and dropped in on the 96-year-old former peanut farmer and one-term president and his 93-year-old wife, Rosalynn, according to People.

Carter is an elderly cancer survivor, had surgery on a brain bleed in 2019, and experienced some serious falls — a cluster of risk factors that would surely warrant the kind of extra measures Biden has promoted when it comes to masks.

Though the Carters are also now fully vaccinated, Biden’s own standards would seem to suggest being next to them while indoors would certainly require face coverings.

And yet the indoor photo featured everyone without a mask while — even more puzzlingly — a later photo of the Bidens showed them wearing their masks again just after Rosalynn Carter walked them out the door at the end of their hour-long visit.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter ‘Talked About the Old Days’ with Joe and Jill Biden During Ga. Visit​ https://t.co/MoyWHr204q — People (@people) April 30, 2021

So is Biden a hypocrite, an idiot or a lunatic for pushing masks even for those who have received vaccines that are considered over 90 percent effective?

Hypocrisy is a good bet, because he’s a Democrat and he also owes a portion of his electoral victory to his outward support for mask-wearing that made him look more serious about COVID-19 than former President Donald Trump (Democrats always win the argument with optics over substance).

Of course, it is possible the masking choreography was just too complicated for Biden, as he had trouble that same day as he fumbled to find his mask and worried about being “in trouble” when he misplaced it.

A fully vaccinated President Biden can’t find his mask: “I’m looking for my mask. I’m in trouble.”pic.twitter.com/MQ6Dl2nm80 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2021

Whatever the story, it has become increasingly clear science plays no part in any of Biden’s views on the matter and the ritualistic adherence to a nonsensical theory about the efficacy of vaccines, masks and the spread of disease.

Unfortunately, Biden has muddied the waters for regular people who see his antics and can’t help but dismiss everything pertaining to the virus that comes out of his administration.

Americans should still take the threat seriously, but that’s not going to happen as long as leaders like the president make up their own rules as they go along.

