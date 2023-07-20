Biden WH Denied Harry and Meghan Trip Back to US on Air Force One After Queen's Funeral: Report

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts to cozy up to the political elite have been rebuffed.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the couple asked for a ride back to the U.S. on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year but were denied.

Months prior, first lady Jill Biden had declined an invitation to Harry’s Invictus Games charity event due to concerns that her presence would offend the royal family.

“Both the failed initiatives are understood to have been part of a campaign by the Sussexes to gain political influence in the U.S.,” the Mail reported.

In 2021, Meghan penned a letter to lawmakers on Capitol Hill advocating for paid family leave. She has also tried to connect with the Bidens behind the scenes, according to current and former government officials who spoke to the Mail.

So far, Harry and Meghan seem to be having no more luck climbing the political ladder in the U.S. than building bridges across the pond.

The couple attended Elizabeth’s funeral in September but were disinvited from a reception at Buckingham Palace beforehand. They were reportedly “baffled” by the decision.

Nevertheless, Harry and Meghan still decided to ask for a ride back to the U.S. with the president and first lady.

It didn’t take long for the White House to provide an answer to their request, and it wasn’t the one they were looking for.

“It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King,” one source told the Mail.

After the couple’s ordeal at the funeral, Harry attended King Charles III’s coronation in May by himself.

Needless to say, it’s been a bumpy road for Harry and Meghan since they defected from the royal family and moved to California.

In 2020, they signed a $20 million deal with Spotify to produce a podcast, but it was canceled after one season.

Adding insult to injury, Bill Simmons, a podcasting executive at Spotify, publicly blasted the couple as “f***ing grifters.”

According to the Mail, Harry and Meghan have blamed all their “misfortune” on simple bad luck and unfortunate events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky,” a source said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.