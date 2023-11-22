Biden WH Honors Man Who Tried to Kill Cop, Left Behind 'Diary of a Serial Killer'

When right and wrong, good and evil, truth and lies all become inverted, the dystopia has arrived. At that point, only force remains to shape reality.

Small wonder, therefore, that corrupt governments — which aim to monopolize force — invariably promote the inversions.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that on Monday President Joe Biden’s administration chose to honor a man who committed his life to violence against police officers and left behind what Fox News’ Jesse Watters called “the diary of a serial killer.”

To set the context, Monday marked the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, “at least 26 transgender and gender non-conforming people” have lost their lives to violence so far in 2023. In fact, the HRC has called this an “epidemic of violence.”

In a statement issued Monday, Biden described TDOR as an occasion to “grieve the 26 transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year.”

The Human Rights Campaign identified one of those 26 individuals as Tortugita, “a 26-year-old Indigenous queer and non-binary environmental activist and community organizer” who “used they/them pronouns.” Tortugita’s family and lawyers referred to him by his actual name — Manuel Esteban Paez Terán.

On Jan. 18, police in Atlanta “killed a man who shot and injured a Georgia state trooper,” according to the AP. The story quoted Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, who described the incident that resulted in Tortugita’s death as part of a “clearing operation.”

For more than a year, violent protesters had engaged in what Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia called “domestic terrorism.” Those protesters had tried to prevent the construction of a $90 million police training facility — which they derisively labeled “Cop City” — by occupying the surrounding forest area and using it as a staging point from which to carry out acts of violence. Hence the Jan. 18 police presence in the forest where Tortugita died.

Is Biden the worst president in American history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (503 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

In response, the Human Rights Campaign complained that the AP story “misgenders Tortuguita.” Meanwhile, Tortugita’s fellow “forest defenders” remembered him as a “radiant, joyful, beloved community member.”

No doubt the Biden administration wanted the public to believe this “radiant, joyful, beloved” version of Tortugita.

On Tuesday, however, the host of “Jesse Watters Primetime” reported that Tortugita’s diary paints a very different picture. Judging by the diary’s words and images, in fact, Tortugita was an angry, cop-hating Antifa militant.

“Primetime just got a hold of Tort[ug]ita’s diary,” Watters said. The host described that diary as “worse than the trans mass shooter’s manifesto.”

Audrey Hale, the transgender mass shooter who slaughtered six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Mar. 27, left behind a hate-filled manifesto. Authorities concealed that manifesto’s contents until it was leaked to the public earlier this month.

Tortugita’s diary contained similar hate-fueled exhortations to violence.

One entry, for instance, read as follows: “Killing cops is okay!! Dead cops! Dead cops everywhere!”

Watters also presented a series of drawings from the diary, all of which fantasized violence against police officers.

“And we’ve got another picture of a cop car about to run over a cop on fire, with the captions, ‘BURN POLICE VEHICLES’ and ‘KILL COPS!'” Watters said while describing the fifth in a series of such drawings.

In his TDOR statement, Biden mourned Tortugita as one of 26 individuals “victimized” by “hate.”

“Biden skipped the 9/11 ceremonies this year. But he didn’t forget to honor cop-hating tran-tifa,” Watters said.

Tuesday on X, Watters posted a clip of his show’s Tortugita segment.

“The Biden White House just honored a queer non-binary Antifa tree hugger, who shot a cop and left behind the diary of a serial killer,” an accompanying post read.

The Biden White House just honored a queer non-binary Antifa tree hugger, who shot a cop and left behind the diary of a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/tTOu1ykG4c — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 22, 2023

This entire story involves some combination of mental illness, narcissism and evil. After all, nothing else can account for a man who calls himself “Tortugita” and fantasizes about murder. The same holds true for those who complain about “misgendering” and demand that others use their chosen pronouns.

Indeed, mental illness and/or narcissism should suffice to explain Tortugita and others who suffer from his gender-related delusions.

What can we possibly say, however, about those who enable such delusions? And how do we explain those who, like Biden, have touted Tortugita as a victim?

In most cases, powerful people who celebrate someone like Tortugita cannot excuse their actions by citing their own mental illness.

That leaves narcissism or evil to explain why powerful people invert wrong into right, bad into good and lies into truth.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.