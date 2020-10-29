On Wednesday, a breathless Beltway elite finally discovered who Anonymous was.

In case you forgot, that’s the gentleman who wrote “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” an Op-Ed published in September 2018 by The New York Times in which the author was identified as a high-level Trump administration official who was part of a secret cabal keeping the president from his deepest, darkest impulses.

The Times explained the decision to leave off the writer’s name, assuring us the individual was senior enough and the news big enough to justify anonymity.

A book deal followed, albeit with less fanfare.

Well, it turns out that Anonymous was … pretty anonymous. Miles Taylor, a 33-year-old former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, was described as “a major self-promoter” by one GOP official. He was apparently unsuccessful in this, since almost no one outside the Beltway had heard of him before Wednesday.

Even The Times’ coverage admitted his identity was “likely to renew the debate over his motives and raise questions about whether his position in the Trump administration was senior enough to justify the decisions by The Times’s Opinion desk and the book’s publisher to keep his identity secret” — although it quickly noted he was the chief of staff to a Cabinet secretary, suggesting that was justification.

In a tweet, conservative commentator Rachel Bovard compared the coverage the Anonymous story received to an actual piece of political news on Wednesday.

“Tony Bobulinksi had real news with documentation about Biden’s entanglement w/ China and no one cared,” she tweeted. “But now I have to watch wall-to-wall coverage about some low level flunky with a book deal he doesn’t deserve.”

Tony Bobulinksi, in case you missed it, is a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s. The U.S. Navy veteran was a guest of President Donald Trump’s at the final presidential debate last week, in part because he alleges he met with Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, on May 2, 2017, regarding a deal to become CEO of SinoHawk Holdings.

That company, Bobulinski says, was to be a partnership including two Biden family members — Hunter Biden and James Biden, the former vice president’s son and brother — and the chairman of Chinese energy firm CEFC.

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned?'” Bobulinksi said he asked Biden during the dinner, according to Fox News.

“‘Plausible Deniability,’ he said it directly to me in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel.”

The May 2, 2017, meeting came 11 days before an email obtained by Fox News in which “remuneration” packages were discussed for six individuals, including Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC.”

“Hunter [Biden] has some office expectations he will elaborate,” the email said, but it proposes “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

The “big guy,” according to Bobulinksi, was Joe Biden.

This is still getting relatively short shrift in the mainstream media, but it would have died on the vine entirely were it not for the fact Bobulinksi has a digital document trail, including text messages and emails.

As he described during the appearance Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” this is why he’s willing to put himself and his family through the gauntlet of media scrutiny and being called tools of disinformation for Russia — although part of the problem is that nobody seems to be paying attention.

“It would be different if this was my word against Jim Biden, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” he said. “That would be a very slippery slope, not something I would take the personal and family risk on.

“But I’ve provided more documents and facts that validate times, meetings, who participated. That email to me on May 13 was generated by someone else sent to me. That wasn’t me generating these text messages I’ve provided. Hunter Biden in the first person. Jim Biden in the first person. … It’s not me generating the text messages, it’s them speaking.”

According to the New York Post, Bobulinksi said the deal fell apart because Hunter Biden wanted to take $5 million of CEFC’s initial $10 million cash injection for himself.

“He said, referring to ‘the chairman,’ his father, that CEFC was really investing in the Biden family, that he held the trump card and that he was the one putting his family legacy on the time,” Bobulinski said during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, before the last presidential debate last Thursday.

“During these negotiations, I repeated to Hunter and others that SinoHawk could not be Hunter’s personal piggy bank,” he continued.

“CEFC through July 2017 was assuring me the funds would be transferred to SinoHawk, but they were never sent to our company. Instead, I found out from Senator Johnson’s September report that the $5 million was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.” Bobulinksi was referring to an investigation of the Bidens’ finances being headed up by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican.

And, in terms of those documents, the Daily Caller reported that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has been able to verify much of what Bobulinksi has turned over.

“The information has to be verified, as it is subject to the same false information to Congress laws that verbal or written testimony does,” the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers reported. “However, a Johnson spokesperson told the Caller that all the material provided by Bobulinski that has been reviewed so far has turned out to be legitimate. The committee has ‘also’ not come across any ‘signs’ or evidence to suggest the content is false, the spokesperson added.”

Johnson, the committee chairman, talked to Bobulinski on Friday and hopes to get him to testify before the full committee, although not before the Nov. 3 elections.

During his appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Bobulinski indicated he would be open to testifying.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Johnson said, according to the Daily Caller. “I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

It’s worth noting that among those messages are gems like this from James Gillar, another partner in the venture: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.” They also include that email with talk about “remuneration” for “the big guy” and messages about looking to political connections such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former California Gov. Jerry Brown, both Democrats, for deals in the venture.

So what are we talking about? When it comes to Bobulinski, when we talk about him at all, we’re talking about him as an angel of Russian disinformation. Evidence for this? Zero. But if there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few weeks, it’s that any October surprises involving the Bidens can and will be dismissed as emanating from the Kremlin.

Remember, Joe Biden has been exceedingly clear on the fact he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” He’s never wavered from that fact.

In both the New York Post’s reporting on the emails found on Hunter Biden’s hard drive and the documents provided by Bobulinski, it’s clearly alleged that the Democratic presidential nominee knew about his son’s dealings in both Ukraine and China.

The Biden campaign has scarcely denied any of this. What it’s done is to simply paint it as a “smear campaign.” But the easiest way to discredit it would be to deny it. The onus of proof, after all, is on those making the accusations.

It’s been suggested this is a strategy to deprive these stories of oxygen by not dignifying them with a response.

If so, this is a unique strategy; if a politician refuses to say an allegation is false, it’s almost always a certain bet that it’s true.

Tony Bobulinski should be who we’re talking about in the days before the election. He’s a man with evidence the Bidens’ dealings with China are much more extensive than originally thought.

Instead, Twitter was all a-twitter over the identity of a very anonymous Anonymous.

Such are the priorities when any piece of adverse information about the Bidens must be ignored or suppressed.

