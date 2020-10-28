Tony Bobulinski, the former business associate of Hunter Biden, described to Fox News the Biden family’s cavalier attitude with regard to navigating potential questions about the ethics and legality of their overseas dealings.

The former Biden family point man on ventures in China joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for an hourlong interview in which he described the complex Biden family business venture as well as the family’s dismissive attitude regarding potential violations.

Bobulinski said that in 2017, he brought up the potential damaging optics of the family’s business deals, which he said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was involved with.

According to Bobulinski, Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, shrugged off any such concerns.

”I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned?'” the former naval officer said.

He said Jim Biden “looked at me, and he laughed a little bit, and said, ‘Plausible deniability.'”

Bobulinski further told Carlson that he twice met with the former vice president prior to his investment firm’s dealings with Chinese energy company CEFC but that he asked for neither meeting.

“I didn’t request to meet with Joe,” he said. “[Jim and Hunter Biden] requested that I meet with Joe. They were putting their entire family legacy on the line. They knew exactly what they were doing.”

The former SinoHawk Holdings CEO said that in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017, he first met Biden at the request of Jim and Hunter Biden at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“They were sort of wining and dining me and presenting the strength of the Biden family to get me engaged and to take on the CEO role to develop SinoHawk in the U.S. and around the world in partnership with CEFC,” Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski’s account of the hotel meeting and his documentation of correspondence with the Biden family corroborate other digital evidence first reported by the New York Post, which it said came from a laptop computer that previously belonged to Hunter Biden.

One email contains a discussion about equity shares from the CEFC deal between the Bidens and Bobulinski.

That email set aside 10 percent to be held by “H” for “the big guy.”

Bobulinski told Carlson that the “big guy” is Joe Biden, while “H” is Hunter Biden.

He said he would have preferred not to come forward with his information and even expressed he was concerned about his safety.

Bobulinski said he came forward on the record with corroborating evidence after he was, without evidence, linked to a campaign of Russian disinformation by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, told CNN two weeks ago, “Well, we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

He added in the interview, “Clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin, and the president is only happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify it.”

Rep. Adam Schiff says he’s concerned that he hasn’t “gotten much from the intelligence community” on Russia peddling disinformation. “At times, some of the leadership, like Director Ratcliffe, not been very forthcoming in terms of the intelligence on the Russian threat.” pic.twitter.com/JhcVYlCgcf — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 16, 2020

Bobulinski told Carlson the comments from Schiff incensed him, and when they were not retracted, he decided to come forward.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe poured water on Schiff’s assertion.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe said Oct. 19.

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” he said. “And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.”

