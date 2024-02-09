A coalition of sports leagues and player unions have agreed to be partners with the Biden White House to encourage more people to exercise and eat healthy foods.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said in announcing the partnership it is “simply unacceptable” that obesity and Type 2 diabetes are top causes of death among Americans, according to The Associated Press.

Chef José Andrés, co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, said that “community is collaboration.”

The White House announced it is partnering with the NFL, NBA, and 12 other major sports leagues to promote physical activity, nutrition, and healthy lifestyles https://t.co/YS0WApSdGI pic.twitter.com/k4ERkGHiF3 — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2024

“I think collaboration is the key to really meaningful actions,” he said, according to The Hill.

“Collaboration between professional athletes, chefs and community health advocates … gives the President’s Council its strength. This collaboration we are announcing today, I think is another massive step in the right direction,” he said.

The NFF is thrilled to support this monumental partnership between the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrion, the White House, and 14 major leagues and players associations. Excited to see how this influences a nationwide movement for health and wellbeing #NFF #PCSFN https://t.co/5WB6pqIcY7 — National Fitness Foundation (@the_NFF_) February 8, 2024

According to a news release from the White House, the National Football League will “build on PLAY60, the NFL’s national youth health and wellness platform, empowering millions of youth to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, and integrate the importance of nutrition into its messaging for these programs.”

The National Basketball Association, in partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association, will “continue developing programming and events that promote physical activity to all young people and taking action to combat food insecurity.”

The release said that the National Hockey League will seek to expand the opportunity for families and children “to experience hockey in all forms through financial investments in communities, national advocacy, and strategic programming.”

Major League Baseball is participating through its PLAY BALL program, which combines baseball and softball with nutrition information, according to the release.

Major League Soccer has pledged to provide more than 2.5 million meals to communities through stadium food recovery programs and other events.

The PGA Tour has committed to promoting existing guidelines for nutrition and physical activity in partnership with groups in communities that host PGA events.

Other partners in the project are the National Women’s Soccer League, Major League Baseball Players Association, National Women’s Soccer League Players Association, National Hockey League Players Association, Major League Soccer Players Association and United Soccer League Players Association.

The White House announced Thursday it will work with all the major American sports leagues in unique new partnerships meant to underscore the importance of physical activity and proper nutrition. https://t.co/zDtxcDxMpH — KWWL (@KWWL) February 8, 2024



According to the release, the partnerships are part of the Biden administration’s goal of reducing diet-related diseases by 2030.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition is an advisory committee chaired by Andrés and WNBA basketball player Elena Delle Donne.

