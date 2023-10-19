Biden White House Deletes Photo After Being Accused of Egregious Military Security Breach
The Biden administration shared an image on Instagram on Wednesday with President Joe Biden and Delta Force, a special missions unit of the U.S. military whose missions are highly classified and whose members are not made public.
The problem being the faces of the military members were not blurred.
The image was deleted, but the blunder soon began to circulate on social media.
“The Whitehouse media team shared this picture last night (I added the black boxes) without blurring or censoring the faces of the ‘Delta Force’ (CAG) operator’s faces,” one X user wrote.
“They deleted it an hour later after hundreds of thousands had already viewed it.”
“This is a massive failure on the Biden admin,” the user concluded.
The caption of the now-deleted post read, “In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”
Former United States Navy intelligence officer Jack Posobiec posted, “Holy shlit these are the guys he was going to send in to free the hostages.”
Holy shlit these are the guys he was going to send in to free the hostages https://t.co/o4IbRsPMUP
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2023
The Biden WH just doxxed the Delta Force operators in Israel to rescue American hostages
and the Biden State Dept issued a Worldwide Caution for U.S. citizens.
Your life – and the life of every American – is in exponentially more danger under this corrupt psychopath.
— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 19, 2023
Former director Robby Starbuck wrote, “This is an unforgivable screw up by the Biden Administration!”
Last night Joe Biden’s administration blew the cover of some of our most lethal Delta Force troops whose identities are supposed to stay top secret. This photo was put up for hours with their faces AND tattoos visible before they deleted it. I covered their tattoos for safety… pic.twitter.com/55CT4o6ni4
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 19, 2023
Biden traveled to Israel to show support for the country after it was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people.
