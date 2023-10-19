Share
Biden White House Deletes Photo After Being Accused of Egregious Military Security Breach

 By Maire Clayton  October 19, 2023 at 1:45pm
The Biden administration shared an image on Instagram on Wednesday with President Joe Biden and Delta Force, a special missions unit of the U.S. military whose missions are highly classified and whose members are not made public.

The problem being the faces of the military members were not blurred.

The image was deleted, but the blunder soon began to circulate on social media.

“The Whitehouse media team shared this picture last night (I added the black boxes) without blurring or censoring the faces of the ‘Delta Force’ (CAG) operator’s faces,” one X user wrote.

“They deleted it an hour later after hundreds of thousands had already viewed it.”

“This is a massive failure on the Biden admin,” the user concluded.

Should the Biden White House apologize for the gaffe?

The caption of the now-deleted post read, “In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

Former United States Navy intelligence officer Jack Posobiec posted, “Holy shlit these are the guys he was going to send in to free the hostages.”

Former director Robby Starbuck wrote, “This is an unforgivable screw up by the Biden Administration!”

Biden traveled to Israel to show support for the country after it was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people.

Maire Clayton
