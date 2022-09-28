Parler Share
Here's Where Biden Will Be as Category 4 Hurricane Hits Florida with Winds of 155 MPH

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2022 at 4:06pm
While Hurricane Ian ravages Florida on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden will be hobnobbing with fellow Democrats.

The hurricane hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, with winds of approximately 150 mph, according to NBC.

As posted by factba.se, Biden’s schedule called for him to be at the Democratic Governors Association reception at 7 p.m. ET and return to the White House an hour later. The event is a party fundraiser, according to Fox News.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s plans.



“We don’t have any changes in his schedule,” she said.

“He has been really steadfast and very clear and has spoken multiple times on what is happening in Florida,” she said, adding, “His administration is on top of this.”

Not everyone was pleased with the answer.


“KJP says Biden will still be attending a Democratic Party fundraiser while #HurricaneIan hits Florida with winds of 155 mph, storm surge well over 12 feet, and billions of dollars in damage is being caused. If this were a Republican, the media would lose their minds,” Newsbusters editor Curtis Houck posted on Twitter.


According to NBC, the hurricane made landfall at 4 p.m.

More than 1 million power outages had been reported as of 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time, according to NBC.

Todd Dunn, the public information officer for Charlotte County, called for residents who have not evacuated to hunker down, according to NBC.

Dunn said the county is bracing for a storm surge of between eight and 14 feet.

Do you think the right thing would be for Biden to remain at the White House?

“Our message we have been trying to convey: Stay safe and go to an interior space, away from windows and doors, and get to a center part of your house and ride the storm out,” he said. “Don’t go outside. It is very dangerous.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the center of Ian was about 110 miles south-southwest of Orlando.

The Sentinel reported that the hurricane is expected to be a Category 1 storm early Thursday and a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon as the storm moves across Florida.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Cassie Leahy said the rain could produce massive flooding, according to the Sentinel.

“That is our biggest concern, even with as high as the winds are going to be,” she said. “We’re expecting it could be historic flooding for sure, especially across the rivers up there. … People need to be prepared that this could be historic flooding that they haven’t seen.”

Parler Share
