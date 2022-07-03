Share
News

Biden Wins Praise from Chinese State Media for Attacking American Businesses

 By Michael Austin  July 3, 2022 at 10:10am
Share

President Joe Biden’s latest attacks on American business owners won him praise from the Chinese Communist Party.

On Saturday, the president issued a tweet urging “the companies running gas stations” to set lower prices.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” Biden wrote.

Trending:
Former New York Governor Points to AOC's Recent Major Defeats as Proof of His Theory

“Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

In response, a member of Chinese state media, Chen Weihua, China Daily EU Bureau Chief, praised Biden for criticizing capitalism.

Does Biden understand economics?

“Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before,” Weihua wrote.

A number of prominent figures have since criticized Biden’s economic analysis, pointing out that the market forces, rather than gas station owners, set the price of gasoline.

“Ouch,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in response to the tweet. “Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this.”

Related:
Billionaire Speaks Candidly About Biden: He's Either Lying to America or Truly Clueless

“It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

“Yesterday, Biden accused gas stations of over-charging, but their prices reflect the price of gasoline set by the market, and the market reflects the lack of supply which was created by Biden killing both oil & refinery expansion,” journalist and author Michael Shellenberger tweeted.

“The market sets the price at the pump, not the gas stations,” The Federalist’s Erielle Davidson wrote.

“How are you this economically illiterate. How.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Clarence Thomas Impeachment Being Set up by AOC in Must-See Interview
Biden Wins Praise from Chinese State Media for Attacking American Businesses
Akron Cancels July 4th Celebrations After Police Shooting; Snow Plows Now Form Desperate Defensive Line Outside Local Precinct
Canceled Hollywood Star Bursts Into Tears as Conservative Audience Gives Standing Ovation
Biden Got Poor Families Addicted to Free Lunches, Now They Can't Feed Themselves
See more...

Conversation