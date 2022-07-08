Women and suburban voters helped drag President Joe Biden to the finish line during the 2020 election, but less than two years later, only a third of them approve of his presidency, a Reuters poll has found.

Only 34% of women and suburban voters approve of Biden’s term in office, according to Reuters.

Biden’s approval among these key demographics has steadily fallen since the summer of 2021.

Approximately 57% of women voted for Biden in 2020, garnering more female votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016.

While Biden made subsequent gains with female voters in 2020, Trump’s popularity increased only by roughly 1% compared with Biden’s 3%.

The economy was the most important issue on Americans’ minds, with crime second, according to the poll.

“This administration continues to prioritize a woke, out-of-touch agenda over the needs and interests of working mothers and families,” New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“As women’s sports are under attack, energy costs skyrocket, inflation soars, and the border crisis rages on, the New Yorkers I represent have simply had enough of Joe Biden’s complete lack of leadership and his utter incompetence.”

The shift in women’s opinions on Biden follow a larger trend in American politics, as the president has an overall 36% approval rating among all demographics, according to the poll.

Even Democrats are losing faith in Biden, with only 69% of party members approving of his tenure.

“Women, no less than men, are feeling the pressure from inflation and pain at the pump,” Inez Stepman, a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Forum, told the DCNF.

“They’re also on the front lines of some of the cultural fights in which the Biden administration’s commitments are sharply opposed by a bipartisan majority of Americans, such as concern about gender ideology in schools and preservation of women’s sports, issues the Biden administration has doubled down on with recently released Title IX regulations.”

The female vote could have a vital impact on the next election, with 83% of women over the age of 50 not knowing how they will vote this November, according to AARP.

The report also affirmed that the economy is the most pressing issue this election season.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

