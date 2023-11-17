Bidenomics: Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost 25% More Under Biden Than Trump

Americans are in for the second-most expensive Thanksgiving dinner on record next week, according to the country’s leading agricultural advocacy group.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported Turkey Day will cost the average U.S. citizen 25 percent more in 2023 than it did in 2019 — the final year of former President Donald Trump’s presidency in which the country was not dealing with a historic pandemic.

Per the AFBF, the average cost to feed 10 people near you at a table next Thursday is expected to be $61.17, which “reflects historically high cost.”

The price has declined, albeit not by much, from last year.

In 2022, the second year of Joe Biden’s presidency, the price to feed 10 people on Thanksgiving was $64.05.

While the savings could be moderate, it is worth noting that under the Trump economy, the same cost for Thanksgiving dinner in 2019 was $53.31, the AFBF noted in its annual Thanksgiving dinner survey.

Let’s talk turkey. This year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 will run you

The group noted, “As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, they’ll see some relief in food prices for their Thanksgiving dinner. In the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 38th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, we find that this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 will be $61.17, or approximately $6.12 per guest.

“This represents a 4.5 percent decline from historically high prices last year, driven by a decline in the price of the Thanksgiving dinner centerpiece — the turkey. Despite the year-over-year relief, the cost is still 25 percent higher compared to 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The AFBF noted that last year, for the most expensive Thanksgiving on record, 12.6 percent of the U.S. population relied on SNAP benefits (food stamps) to eat.

While inflation has cooled slightly, Americans who are not receiving government support will again be burdened with high costs for the basics.

The AFBF noted, “Although survey prices have begun to come down, food price inflation remains a real issue and serves as a constraint on the budget of all U.S. consumers. Despite challenges with inflation and the rising cost of food, farmers and ranchers are working hard each day to provide America with a safe and affordable food supply.

“Food security plays a significant role in national security, and an abundant and reliable food supply is essential for any free nation. So, this Thanksgiving, as you gather around the table with friends and family, let’s also give thanks to the hard work of farmers and ranchers in providing our food and the national security and well-being that go with it.”

CNBC reported the average cost of a 16-pound turkey this year is $27.35.

That is down 5.6 percent from last year.

According to Forbes, the same 16-pound turkey cost Americans $20.80 in 2019.

