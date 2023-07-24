Biden's 2024 Campaign Forced to Make Major Changes to Cover for Inescapable Truth About His Age

In a vacuum, there is absolutely nothing wrong with aging.

Time inevitably passes, and people grow older (some more gracefully than others) as life marches ever onward. There is almost a poetic beauty to the tapestry of life finally beginning to fray in old age.

Well, there’s a certain beauty there unless the topic of conversation is President Joe Biden.

Because all of those age-related idiosyncrasies aren’t nearly as endearing when we’re discussing the leader of the free world. In fact, all of the little hiccups typically associated with old age (doddering on, forgetfulness, the occasional slapstick hilarity) are actually detriments to the commander-in-chief doing his job.

The prudent thing to do would be to remove Biden before he actually does something that would irrevocably harm the country, but Democrats are far too greedy and selfish to ever consider such an altruistic falling on the sword.

No, Democrats are instead trying to paper over the many, many issues afflicting the incumbent president with little more than smoke, mirrors, and note cards.

NBC reported on how the Democrats are planning on “addressing” Biden’s age (he is currently 80-years-old, and would be 82-years-old by Inauguration Day, should he win re-election) and from all indications, these moves largely appear to be the equivalent of keeping plumbing together with paper clips and bubble gum.

Salve No. 1: Democrats will deploy shorter steps leading to Biden’s biggest nemesis this side of former President Donald Trump, Air Force One.

As has been observed time and time again, Biden has struggled mightily with ambling up the steps of Air Force One, oftentimes stumbling in some way, shape or form.

The shorter stairs would presumably circumvent those embarrassing gaffes, but it’s also worth pointing out that the early return on these shorter steps have not been great.

Salve No. 2: Another way in which Democrats are apparently “preserving his energy” is by letting the president skirt important dinners with world leaders.

While some may construe that as the president having a bedtime, the White House put a different spin on it, arguing that this wasn’t an issue of fatigue, but an issue of access.

“The dinners at these events are about relationship building. He has done the work over a long period of time to build these relationships outside of the summit. So, it’s less important for him to spend downtime with the other leaders than it is for people who are newer to the scene or have not invested in building these relationships,” deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer told NBC.

Salve No. 3: Bigger fonts, on things such as teleprompters.

(Okay, this writer needs this specific salve too, so let’s carry on.)

Salve No. 4: Note cards that map out what he needs/is expected to do.

Those note cards have already been spotted plenty of times in the wild, and don’t exactly engender confidence in the sitting president.

And that’s really the crux of the issue, isn’t it?

It’s almost immaterial what Democrats will do to cover for Biden’s woeful shortcomings because observers will see right through them.

All the smoke and mirrors in the world may make Biden seem more lucid or coordinated, but that’s all that is — making it seem like Biden’s doing better.

Even Biden’s staunchest supporters can’t deny that Biden would be 82 years old by Inauguration Day. That’s literally the oldest any president would be come inauguration, and would thus be wildly uncharted waters in American history.

Can you blame anyone for having doubts about Biden’s ability to perform moving forward?

Unless these shorter steps lead to a time machine and those note cards are the instructions on how to get said time machine to work, it seems rather unlikely that Biden’s latest tricks will dupe anyone into thinking he would make a fine president in 2024.

