President Joe Biden speaks at a DNC event thanking campaign workers in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (MANDEL NGAN - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden's Afghanistan Failure Finally Comes Full Circle - History Will Remember This Moment

 By Peter Partoll  November 15, 2022 at 8:19am
The incompetence of the Biden administration is once again on display for the world to see as one of the biggest military blunders in American history comes full circle.

According to the Guardian, Afghanistan’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has now reintroduced Sharia law as the country’s official legal code.

This will include “public executions, stonings, floggings and the amputation of limbs for thieves.”

On Sunday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter quoting Akhundzada as saying, “Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists. Those files in which all the Sharia conditions of Hudud and Qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement Hudud and Qisas. Because this is the ruling of Sharia and my command which is obligatory.”

The Guardian explained that “hudud” refers to crimes that mandate certain punishments under Islamic law and “qisas” refer to crimes that demand “retaliation in kind.”

This is just the latest form of Sharia law to be instituted in Afghanistan since the Taliban retook control of the country following the disastrous American military withdrawal in 2021.

Since the Taliban takeover, women’s rights have come under special assault by the Islamist group.

According to the BBC — despite promises that they would respect the rights of women — since the Taliban takeover, women have been required to wear the hijab, told to stay at home and not go to work, prevented from traveling long distances without a male escort, and banned from visiting all parks in the capital, Kabul.

The Taliban has also brutally cracked down on women protesting these harsh conditions, including firing live ammo and tear gas at protesters.

With the implementation of these harsh punishments for offenders, Afghanistan has once again come under full Sharia law.

This is yet another source of embarrassment for the Biden administration, which, in addition to its failures at home, now sees American prestige on the world stage further diminished.

It was the Biden administration that oversaw the disastrous withdrawal of all American forces from the country — a withdrawal that saw several thousand American allies abandoned and at the mercy of the Taliban and that saw large stores of American weapons left at the disposal of the Taliban.

But it is not enough that the withdrawal was a disaster, now everything that Americans fought and died for over the past twenty years has been lost.

The United States went into Afghanistan in order to drive from power those who targeted our country and liberate the people of Afghanistan from Islamist tyranny.

Those same people are back in power, and the rights that were promised to the Afghan people have been lost, massively damaging American prestige.

It does not help that this massive loss of international respect has coincided with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an invasion many people feel was influenced by Biden’s failure in Afghanistan.

With the looming possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, our allies in other parts of the world will be looking with no small amount of anxiety at American international prestige.

So now we see how Joe Biden and his administration’s incompetence has not only hurt Americans but has also harmed the lives around the world. It has shaken the confidence of our allies and given encouragement to our adversaries. We need a strong leader to step forward and reassure the world that America will defend itself and our allies against international threats.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation