Path 27
News
A portrait of Judge Amul Thapar, who serves as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
A portrait of Judge Amul Thapar, who serves as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. (Kyblueimages / Wikipedia)

Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here

Erin Coates June 26, 2021 at 11:30am
Path 27

Judges appointed by former President Donald Trump are creating trouble for President Joe Biden’s policies in the early months of the new administration.

Trump-appointed judges have ruled against the current president on policies related to immigration, COVID-19 relief and the environment, among others, Fox News reported.

Many of the court cases against Biden’s policies have yet to be decided and decisions against Biden could be overturned by higher courts.

“What you’re seeing is that ‘pen and phone’ initiatives are running into legal trouble right off the bat,” Ilya Shapiro, the vice president and director of the libertarian Cato Institute’s Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies, told Fox News.

“Trump appointed a lot of judges — more than anyone in one term than Jimmy Carter, for whom Congress created 152 new judgeships to fill — and these folks aren’t as deferential to executive power as past Republican-appointed judges might have been.”

Trending:
Woke Restaurant Adds New Charge to Receipt, Sparking Outrage

Trump appointed 226 judges to the federal bench in one term, according to Pew Research Center.

This number includes 54 federal appeals court judges.

Trump-appointed Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana ruled last week that Biden’s order to “pause on new oil and gas leases,” likely violates at least three federal laws, according to Fox News.

“Although there is certainly nothing wrong with performing a comprehensive review, there is a problem in ignoring acts of Congress while the review is being completed,” Doughty wrote in his opinion.

Are you glad to see Trump-appointed judges pushing back against Biden?

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines praised the judge for “acting as a firewall to President Joe Biden’s harmful attacks on Made-in-America energy,” Fox Business reported.

Amul Thapar, who serves as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, issued an injunction on part of the coronavirus stimulus law that determined which restaurant owners could receive government aid based on race and sex.

“This case is about whether the government can allocate limited coronavirus relief funds based on the race and sex of the applicants. We hold that it cannot,” Thapar wrote, according to Fox News.

“Because these race-neutral alternatives exist, the government’s use of race is unconstitutional.”

He added, “Aside from the existence of race-neutral alternatives, the government’s use of racial preferences is both overbroad and underinclusive.”

Related:
Teen Dies Days After Receiving COVID Vaccine, Investigation Underway

Earlier in the year, District Judge Drew Tipton issued an order banning the enforcement of Biden’s Jan. 20 deportation memorandum indefinitely, Fox News reported.

“Texas’ claimed injury from unanticipated detention costs is sufficiently concrete and imminent,” the Trump-appointed judge wrote in his order, according to The Texas Tribune.

“The harm is concrete or de facto because Texas incurs real financial costs in detaining criminal aliens.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Intel Analysts Paint Dire Picture for Afghanistan, Make Six Month Prediction as Biden Retreats
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here
Kamala Harris Receives Hostile Reception as She Finally Visits the Border
Teen Dies Days After Receiving COVID Vaccine, Investigation Underway
US Soccer Exposes 'Equal Pay' Narrative Being Pushed by Dems as Packed with 'Dishonesty'
See more...

Conversation