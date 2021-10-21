Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans were left jobless, struggling to pay off their bills.

The last thing those Americans needed was soaring gas prices.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly what they got thanks to Democrats’ sweeping regulations on the fossil fuel industry.

In one California town, those prices have skyrocketed to over $7.00 per gallon this week, according to KABC-TV.

Gorda, California, is the name of the unfortunate small town whose only gas station now offers regular unleaded for $7.59 and premium for nearly $8.50.

Gorda has always been known for having some of the highest gas prices in the country due to its remote location, but recent weeks have taken those costs to unprecedented heights.

While most gas prices across the country are far lower than Gorda’s, Biden’s war against the gas and oil industry seems to only be making the situation worse.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the national average price of regular gasoline reached a stunning $3.22 per gallon as of Monday.

Despite this massive problem, Biden continues to create uncertainty within the gas and oil industry by pushing various climate change policies.

This is far from the only cost everyday Americans have faced under Biden’s administration.

Supply chain issues have dominated headlines in recent weeks as Biden continues to redirect blame to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, as government spending continues to barrel out of control, inflation is setting in across the country. As a result, the buying power of each American’s savings continues to deteriorate.

And now, gas prices are soaring as well.

In fact, the situation with gas has gotten so out of hand that Biden is asking Middle Eastern and Russian energy producers to boost their oil output.

FULL STATEMENT: The White House urges OPEC+ to pump more oil (above and beyond the current 400,000 b/d monthly hikes the cartel is already implementing) | #OOTT pic.twitter.com/qnWA1l7Pnt — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 11, 2021

All of these costs are hidden taxes that the Biden administration has imposed upon the American people.

Biden can drone on about only taxing the rich all he wants, but the results of his actions speak for themselves.

