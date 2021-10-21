Share
Commentary

Biden's America: Gas Skyrockets to $7.59 per Gallon in US Town

 By Michael Austin  October 21, 2021 at 3:51pm
Share

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans were left jobless, struggling to pay off their bills.

The last thing those Americans needed was soaring gas prices.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly what they got thanks to Democrats’ sweeping regulations on the fossil fuel industry.

In one California town, those prices have skyrocketed to over $7.00 per gallon this week, according to KABC-TV.

Gorda, California, is the name of the unfortunate small town whose only gas station now offers regular unleaded for $7.59 and premium for nearly $8.50.

Trending:
Former NYPD Chief Calls Big Brian Laundrie Development 'Very Strange,' Suggests 'Something Is Amiss'

Gorda has always been known for having some of the highest gas prices in the country due to its remote location, but recent weeks have taken those costs to unprecedented heights.

While most gas prices across the country are far lower than Gorda’s, Biden’s war against the gas and oil industry seems to only be making the situation worse.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the national average price of regular gasoline reached a stunning $3.22 per gallon as of Monday.

Despite this massive problem, Biden continues to create uncertainty within the gas and oil industry by pushing various climate change policies.

Are rising gas prices burning a hole in your pocket?

This is far from the only cost everyday Americans have faced under Biden’s administration.

Supply chain issues have dominated headlines in recent weeks as Biden continues to redirect blame to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, as government spending continues to barrel out of control, inflation is setting in across the country. As a result, the buying power of each American’s savings continues to deteriorate.

And now, gas prices are soaring as well.

In fact, the situation with gas has gotten so out of hand that Biden is asking Middle Eastern and Russian energy producers to boost their oil output.

Related:
People See Massive 'Baked Potato' After Devastating Wildfire Raged Through Lake Tahoe Area

All of these costs are hidden taxes that the Biden administration has imposed upon the American people.

Biden can drone on about only taxing the rich all he wants, but the results of his actions speak for themselves.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
Psaki Smugly Corrects Reporter: Biden Did Go to the Border - 13 Years Ago
Biden's Delaware Summer House Gets $455K Upgrade Billed to the US Taxpayer
Watch: Biden Raises Eyebrows with Bizarre Moment Where He Can't Figure Out What to Do with Hands
Joe Biden Loses His Mind on Air, Claims to Have Been a Senator for 370 Years
Vicious Alec Baldwin Tweet Mocking Cop for 'Wrongful' Shooting Resurfaces After Baldwin Kills Woman on Set
See more...

Conversation