Biden's America: Illegal Immigrants Being Handed Cash as US Deports Them Back Home

While God calls all of us to love our neighbor and to be charitable, a government’s role in empathy toward others must be examined in how it cares for its own people.

So when thousands of Haitian migrants arrived at the southern border in Del Rio, Texas, with many being camped out underneath a bridge, the solutions put forth by the United States could be seen as a slap in the face to needy Americans.

Refugees from the island nation who fled due to political instability and a recent major earthquake are now facing expulsion from the U.S., and some have already been repatriated to Port-au-Prince.

Over 320 migrants were reportedly given $100 and a coronavirus test upon arriving back in their home country, The Associated Press reported.

There are still an estimated 12,600 migrants from the country in Del Rio, creating a serious humanitarian crisis in the border town.

Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said that roughly 3,300 migrants are now in detention centers instead of the encampment and that the agency is scrambling to take care of the situation safely and responsibly.

“We are working around the clock to expeditiously move migrants out of the heat, elements and from underneath this bridge to our processing facilities in order to quickly process and remove individuals from the United States consistent with our laws and our policies,” Ortiz said at a news conference.

While it is common sense to help the migrants while they are on U.S. soil before expulsion, it is poor optics to be handing out cash to illegal immigrants after they have returned to their country of origin.

To say nothing of what happens when people get “free money,” this is undoubtedly the result of poor leadership from the White House.

The Biden administration has ignored this crisis for months, and the message that the southern border is poorly secured has become clear worldwide.

A core tenet of American exceptionalism is the fact that America allows people from different backgrounds to succeed, but immigration cannot be done effectively if there are no boundaries both physically and on paper.

If the current administration enforced Trump-era immigration policies instead of repealing them, the border crisis would have never even happened.

America’s adversaries are now laughing at the chaos on the border as drone footage shows the gravity of the situation in Del Rio.

Drone footage shows more than 12,000 migrants, mostly Haitian, at the makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas https://t.co/FB2yqCvbd2 pic.twitter.com/eq7EfZpGfn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

More states should be deploying National Guard troops to the border to assist with the Border Patrol’s efforts to mitigate the crisis.

And at the very least, President Joe Biden must visit the region to see the full consequences of his shoddy immigration policies.

.@BillFOXLA Melugin: “When Secretary Mayorkas said, once again, that the border is closed, I can tell you that is a tough pill for border agents to swallow. They talk to us off the record and they roll their eyes…This is the U.S. border right now. Take a look at it.” pic.twitter.com/gzBB2JEQJ8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2021

Paying illegal immigrants off is not the solution; a secure border is.

