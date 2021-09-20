Share
Commentary

Biden's America: Illegal Immigrants Being Handed Cash as US Deports Them Back Home

 By Cameron Arcand  September 20, 2021 at 3:49pm
While God calls all of us to love our neighbor and to be charitable, a government’s role in empathy toward others must be examined in how it cares for its own people.

So when thousands of Haitian migrants arrived at the southern border in Del Rio, Texas, with many being camped out underneath a bridge, the solutions put forth by the United States could be seen as a slap in the face to needy Americans.

Refugees from the island nation who fled due to political instability and a recent major earthquake are now facing expulsion from the U.S., and some have already been repatriated to Port-au-Prince.

Over 320 migrants were reportedly given $100 and a coronavirus test upon arriving back in their home country, The Associated Press reported.

There are still an estimated 12,600 migrants from the country in Del Rio, creating a serious humanitarian crisis in the border town.

Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said that roughly 3,300 migrants are now in detention centers instead of the encampment and that the agency is scrambling to take care of the situation safely and responsibly.

“We are working around the clock to expeditiously move migrants out of the heat, elements and from underneath this bridge to our processing facilities in order to quickly process and remove individuals from the United States consistent with our laws and our policies,” Ortiz said at a news conference.

While it is common sense to help the migrants while they are on U.S. soil before expulsion, it is poor optics to be handing out cash to illegal immigrants after they have returned to their country of origin.

To say nothing of what happens when people get “free money,” this is undoubtedly the result of poor leadership from the White House.

Should these migrants be receiving cash?

The Biden administration has ignored this crisis for months, and the message that the southern border is poorly secured has become clear worldwide.

A core tenet of American exceptionalism is the fact that America allows people from different backgrounds to succeed, but immigration cannot be done effectively if there are no boundaries both physically and on paper.

If the current administration enforced Trump-era immigration policies instead of repealing them, the border crisis would have never even happened.

America’s adversaries are now laughing at the chaos on the border as drone footage shows the gravity of the situation in Del Rio.

More states should be deploying National Guard troops to the border to assist with the Border Patrol’s efforts to mitigate the crisis.

And at the very least, President Joe Biden must visit the region to see the full consequences of his shoddy immigration policies.

Paying illegal immigrants off is not the solution; a secure border is.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




