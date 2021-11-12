Share
Biden's America: A Record Number of Americans Just Quit Their Jobs

 By Kipp Jones  November 12, 2021 at 11:59am
As the Biden administration attempts to paint a rosy picture on the economy and jobs market, a record number of Americans quit their jobs in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary showed that more than 4 million people voluntarily left their jobs during the final month of the third quarter.

“In September, the number and rate of total separations were little changed at 6.2 million and 4.2 percent, respectively,” the report said. “The number of quits increased in September to a series high of 4.4 million (+164,000). The quits rate also increased to a series high 3.0 percent.”

Industries that saw the largest share of resignations were arts, entertainment and recreation, the report said.

Ben Casselman of The New York Times broke down the report on Twitter.

September’s record 4.4 million quits edged out August, the previous record-holder for a month in which people had left their jobs voluntarily at 4.3 million.

The rate at which people left their jobs in September also broke a 21-year record, Bloomberg reported.

“The quits rate, or the number of quits in the month as a percent of total employment, increased to 3% in September, also a record in data back to 2000,” Bloomberg economy editor Molly Smith noted.

At the end of September, 10.4 million jobs were open nationwide as businesses struggled to find workers.

The report from the BLS came as the White House has attempted to portray the jobs market and the economy as healthy while downplaying or outright ignoring soaring inflation.

On Monday, President Joe Biden’s Twitter account celebrated a 4.6 percent unemployment rate.

The account bragged that Americans were “getting back to work.”

The White House had not commented on the September Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary on Friday morning.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Conversation

