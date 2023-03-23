Biden's Approval Comes Crashing Down Again, Barely Away from Lowest Point of Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to near its all-time low this month after it experienced a resurgence late last year, a new poll found.

Biden’s approval rating tanked last summer as Americans were plagued by issues such as historic inflation, high interest rates and soaring crime.

According to polling from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Biden bottomed out last July with an approval rating of just 36 percent.

In January, the same poll found him with 41 percent support. A month later, his approval rating was at 45 percent.

In the most recent survey shared by the AP on Thursday, Biden’s approval rating dropped back down to just 38 percent — two points above its all-time low.

The poll found that nearly one-quarter of Democrats do not approve of the job he is doing.

Only 76 percent of those in the president’s party said they approve while Biden only had the approval of four percent of Republicans, the poll found.

Biden began his term in office in January 2021 with the approval of 61 percent of Americans, and it climbed as high as 63 percent by May of that year.

He dropped below 50 percent after his disastrous handling of the country’s exit from Afghanistan, which saw 13 U.S. service members killed on Aug. 26 of that year.

Amid month-after-month of historic inflation last year, it appeared he might never escape the basement, but he rebounded — reaching 45 percent support last fall and the same number again in February.

The economy was the top concern for many of the poll’s respondents, who the AP pointed out have not been helped by Biden’s spending the country further into debt.

Biden, his political allies, and his media sycophants have claimed trillions in new spending will not only lower inflation but also create jobs.

As the AP noted such “efforts involve multiyear investments that have yet to provide much optimism to a public dealing with annual inflation at 6 percent.”

The wire service also said people who responded to the survey invoked the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the failure of Signature Bank in New York.

Rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve that were meant to curb inflation have been blamed for setting off the collapse of both institutions.

Those same interest rates have currently put owning a home out of reach for millions of Americans.

While not at the prices it was last year, gasoline is still much more expensive than it was when Biden took office. So are basic commodities at the grocery store.

To sum up Biden’s first two years in office, Americans are spending more for food and energy and paying more to drive to homes many of them can’t afford to own.

Depending on where they live, they risk being victimized along the way by violent criminals who might or might not be prosecuted by district attorneys who share Biden’s soft-on-crime political views.

Biden is set to announce whether he intends to run for a second term in the coming months. As of right now, roughly one-third of Americans approve of how he’s handled the first half of this one.

The AP surveyed 1,081 American adults from March 16 to March 20. The poll reported a margin of error at +/- four points.

