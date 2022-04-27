Share
News

Biden's Approval Drops Dramatically Among Youth Demo That Was Critical to Electing Him in '20

 By Randy DeSoto  April 27, 2022 at 9:34am
Share

President Joe Biden’s approval rating among 18-to-29-year-olds has dropped nearly 20 percentage points over the last year.

A national poll released Monday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found Biden’s support among the demographic is underwater, with only 41 percent backing his job performance.

That is down from 46 percent approval for Biden in the Harvard Youth Poll this past fall and 59 percent approval in March 2021, shortly after the 46th president took office.

Biden’s support among 18-to-29-year-olds is down 18 percent from that first survey of his presidency.

In the 2020 election, 61 percent of young American voted for Biden, while 36 percent voted for then-President Donald Trump, according to a Tuft’s university analysis.

Trending:
'Libs of Tik Tok' Doxer Doesn't Like the Billboard That Conservatives Just Put Up in Times Square

The leading reason respondents cited for their disapproval of Biden’s current performance is “ineffectiveness” at 36 percent.

Fourteen percent said “not following through with campaign promises” and 10 percent said “not sharing my values” were the reason for their disapproval.

Do you think there will be a Republican wave election in November?

Further, 49 percent of young Americans say the country is on the wrong track, which is up significantly from the spring ’21 survey, when 35 percent said it was.

Biden gets his lowest numbers in his handling of the economy, with only 34 percent approving.

The Harvard Youth Poll found 18-to-29-year-old voters are looking to vote in similar numbers as they did in the 2018 midterms.

During the fall midterm elections, 55 percent prefer Democrats maintain control of Congress, while 34 percent want Republicans to take over.

It’s worth noting just 25 percent identify as Republicans among this age group, while 38 percent say they are Democrats.

Related:
CNN Admits 'Today Is a Disastrous Day for Democrats' 2022 Chances'

Young Republicans are 7 percent more likely to vote in November compared to the 2018 midterms, while young Democrats are 5 percent less likely to do so.

The Harvard Youth Poll also found a sharp increase in respondents saying “political involvement rarely has tangible results” — 36 percent, up from 22 percent in 2018 — and their vote “doesn’t make a difference” — 42 percent, compared to 31 percent in 2018.

Former Bill Clinton pollster Mark Penn told Fox News on Tuesday that Biden’s dropping numbers among America’s young voters are reflective of where the president stands in general with the public.

“The problem is that the problems of the country have mounted up, inflation, immigration, crime, the end of the pandemic. All of those things have come together,” he said.



Kellyanne Conway — who has worked as a Republican pollster and top aide to former President Donald Trump — argued the challenges young Americans face are in some ways specific to their stage in life.

“It’s not just anger, it’s angst,” she said. “When you look at young people, this is life interrupted for them. It started with these COVID lockdowns on their campuses and [in] classrooms and in their places at work.”

“But now they are telling pollsters like us, they can’t get on with buying their first home, with getting out of debt, with saving any kind of money or investing,” Conway continued.

“So that life interrupted is now spilling out over into their feeling about the party in charge,” she said.

In a Monday opinion piece for The New York Times, Penn addressed some of the angst nation’s citizens in general are feeling.

“In a rare convergence, America’s voters are not merely unhappy with their political leadership, but awash in fears about economic security, border security, international security and even physical security,” wrote Penn, who advised then-President Clinton after the Republicans took over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterms.

“Without a U-turn by the Biden administration, this fear will generate a wave election like those in 1994 and 2010, setting off a chain reaction that could flip the House and the Senate to Republican control in November, and ultimately the presidency in 2024.”

The Harvard Youth Poll was conducted from March 15-30 among 2,024 18-to-29-year-olds. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.89 percent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Blue States Diverted Billions of COVID Relief Dollars to Teach CRT In Public Schools - Report
D'Souza's Doc Film '2,000 Mules' Set for Release; Here's Where You Can Watch
Biden's Approval Drops Dramatically Among Youth Demo That Was Critical to Electing Him in '20
Elon Musk Declares He Wants His Worst Critics to Stay on Twitter: 'That Is What Free Speech Means'
Christian Populist Movement Rising: Draws Overflow Crowd for Patriotic Event
See more...

Conversation