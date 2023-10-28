Biden's Approval Rating with Democrats Takes Double-Digit Hit Over Israel

President Joe Biden’s most recent poll numbers have been taking a major hit — even among Democrats — as Americans finally begin to turn their attention to the coming 2024 race for the White House. And his actions in Israel are particularly hurting him among his own party.

Biden’s approval number suffered a drastic 11-point drop among Democrat voters in just the last month alone, according to Gallup Polling, Axios reported on Thursday.

Biden has fallen to a 75-percent approval rating among respondents who say they are Democrat voters. It is the lowest number the president has ever seen, Gallup added.

Perhaps one reason is Biden’s very vocal support — as well as his military, financial and material support — of Israel in the face of Palestinian terror attacks.

This issue may be redounding against him with Democrat voters who, for the first time in Gallup polling history, have been found sympathizing with the Palestinian terrorists instead of Israel, Gallup reported on March 16.

Overall, Americans still favored Israel (54 percent) over Palestinians (31 percent), but when Gallup drilled down to just Democrat voters, that number changed. This year Democrats favored the Palestinian terrorists at 49 percent instead of the Israelis (38 percent).

It seems likely his position on Israel is impinging on his approval rating today.

For instance, only 48 percent of Gen Z and Millennial voters believe that the U.S. should publicly support Israel.

Gallup has found that Biden’s support fell to another low of 37 percent, down four points among Democrats. It is even worse with independents, at 35 percent.

Muslim members of the Democrat Party have also started turning against the president.

According to NBC News, Muslim Democrats are vowing never to vote for Joe Biden again.

Osama Siblani, the publisher of The Arab American News, said he is done with Biden and it is too late for him to get him back.

“I will never vote Biden again, if he stands on his head,” Siblani said. “We will not meet with anyone who represents the Biden or Kamala Harris campaign because they lied to us. They lied to us. When they came in 2020, they said, ‘You will have a seat at the table.'”

“Joe Biden has single-handedly alienated almost every Arab-American and Muslim American voter in Michigan,” Democratic state Rep. Alabas Farhat told NBC.

But there are other pressures for Biden, too. His age, his mental decline, the economy is still spiraling into the red, and then there is the presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

It is beginning to look like a Kennedy campaign will take more votes away from Biden than Trump, ABC News reported.

“Only a few polls so far have tested a hypothetical three-way race between Kennedy, Trump and President Biden, but they’ve mostly found the same thing: Kennedy’s presence slightly increases Trump’s margin over Biden. On average, Trump leads Biden by only 0.5 percentage points in national polls when Kennedy isn’t included, but that lead grows to an average of 1.8 points in the three-way matchups,” ABC reported.

ABC added that polling shows that with Kennedy in the race, the average of four national polls is a plus-two for Trump.

In all, Joe Biden’s trajectory shows that he is unraveling and on track to becoming one of the least popular presidents in history.

