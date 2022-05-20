Biden's Approval Rating with Hispanics Plummets to Pitiful New Low, Worse Than Any Demographic

President Joe Biden is in serious trouble with a demographic that Democrats have traditionally taken for granted.

A Wednesday Quinnipiac poll revealed that a dismal 26 percent of registered Hispanic voters approve of the 79-year-old Democrat’s job performance.

Biden is even more unpopular with Hispanics than he is with white people, 32 percent of whom approve of his performance.

According to Fox News, a Quinnipiac poll conducted in 2021 showed Biden with an approval rating of 55 percent among Hispanics, indicating a massive collapse in support for the president.

Such a development could prove immensely inconvenient for Democrats, who tend to lump all racial and ethnic minorities together as “people of color.”

Many Hispanics in America are more likely to feel the consequences of Biden’s dismal economy as skyrocketing inflation and gas and housing prices are putting unprecedented pressure on middle-class Americans.

Biden also appears to have lost the confidence of young Americans.

Those between the ages of 18 and 34 are less likely to approve of his job performance than older Americans. Twenty-seven percent of voters under 34 approve of the president.

Biden’s in the red with every age demographic that was polled, with 45 percent of people over 65 approving of him and 51 percent disapproving.

Biden maintains strong support from black Americans. White Americans with a college degree are evenly split on his performance, with 46 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving.

Political pundits have pointed to Hispanics as a critical swing constituency in federal elections in recent decades.

Many Hispanics live in states such as California and Texas that aren’t closely competitive in presidential elections.

However, some of the most competitive midterm elections in the country are slated for Sun Belt states such as Arizona, rendering the Hispanic vote a potential game-changer in November.

Nevada also has a Senate election this year, and it’s thought Republicans could pick up House seats in border states such as Texas.

Forty-seven percent of the registered voters who responded to the poll indicated a preference for the GOP to take the House of Representatives. Forty-three percent would prefer to see the Democrats keep their majority.

Biden’s handling of the southern border crisis is the most unpopular aspect of his job performance, with 28 percent of Americans approving on that end and 58 percent disapproving.

The poll was conducted from last Tuesday to Monday among 1,421 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

