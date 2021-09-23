President Joe Biden’s approval rating has tumbled down once again, with a majority of Americans now disapproving of the job he’s doing as the nation’s commander in chief, according to a September poll by Gallup.

Since, August Biden has witnessed his job approval rating fall by 6 percentage points to 43 percent, according to a report by Gallup.

“For the first time, a majority, 53%, now disapproves of Biden’s performance,” Gallup reported.

The pollster described the fall in Biden’s job approval rating as the “second significant decline” in Biden’s approval numbers since around June. Biden’s approval had hovered around 55 percent before July, when it fell to 50 percent.

Gallup noted that the most significant decline in people’s approval of Biden’s work came from the independents.

“Biden’s current 37% approval rating among independents is his lowest to date and 24 points below his personal high of 61%. Two-thirds of Biden’s slide among independents since he took office has occurred in the past three months,” Gallup reported.

As for Democrats, their approval of Biden has not moved by over 8 points since his inauguration. Nonetheless, the numbers for this month are the lowest approval ratings from Democrats that Biden has seen so far in his presidency.

“[Democrats’] highest rating of Biden was 98% in late January/early February, and their lowest is the current 90%,” Gallup reported.

As for Republicans, the company reported that their approval of Biden’s work has been “similarly stable at the other extreme, ranging from 12% in February and July to 6% this month.”

“Except for Donald Trump, every U.S. president since Harry Truman has enjoyed a honeymoon period characterized by above-average approval ratings upon taking office,” Gallup reported.

“Biden’s recent slides in approval put him in the company of Trump and Bill Clinton, whose ratings were at or below Biden’s current 43% at some point in the first eight months of their presidencies.”

Gallup derived these results from telephone interviews conducted between Sept. 1 and 17. The company used a random sample of “1,005 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.”

“For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.”

The weeks before the poll witnessed a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan mismanaged by the Biden administration. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed by Islamic State terrorists in the last few days of the withdrawal.

Furthermore, the Biden administration slaughtered an innocent family toward the end of the withdrawal, taking out 10 people, including seven children.

Members of the Biden administration went so far as to claim the killing of the family was a “righteous strike” against ISIS-K terrorists until a damning New York Times report disproved the Biden administration’s claims and revealed that the people the Biden administration killed that day were not ISIS-K terrorists but an aid worker and nine of his family members.

During the time the poll was taken, COVID-19 infections were also surging due to the delta variant, Gallup noted, and the Biden administration kept pushing restrictions in the name of curbing the spread of the virus.

