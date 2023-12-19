Biden's Approval Rating Plunges to Lowest It Has Ever Been Since He's Taken Office

On Sunday, a reporter shouted out to President Joe Biden as he was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Mr. President, why are you losing to Trump in the polls?” she asked, referring to 2024 GOP front-runner and former President Donald Trump.

“You’re reading the wrong polls,” Biden responded.

WATCH: Fox’s pool camera captures the moment a car slams into Joe Biden’s motorcade right after a reporter asks: Q: “Mr President, why are you losing to Trump in the polls?” BIDEN: “You’re reading the wrong polls” *crash* as Biden is led away by Secret Service pic.twitter.com/AYbYS5hc7F — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 18, 2023

Well, here’s another one that he will likely claim is “wrong.”

A Monmouth University poll released Monday found Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 34 percent — the lowest mark of his presidency in Monmouth’s polling.

The survey found that 61 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance overall.

“Only 3 in 10 Americans say the incumbent is giving enough attention to the issues most important to them,” the pollster said.

Just 26 percent approve of his policy on immigration and 28 percent on inflation.

The telephone survey of 803 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

NATIONAL POLL: @POTUS Biden job rating drops to all time low since taking office. 34% approve

61% disapprovehttps://t.co/vx5I5jyeRR pic.twitter.com/eoOkvN4lfQ — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) December 18, 2023

The Monmouth poll isn’t the only one with bad news for Biden.

A Pew Research poll published Thursday found only around a third of adults said they approve of the president’s job performance, while nearly two-thirds disapprove — a rating that has remained steady over the last 12 months.

As in the Monmouth poll, Biden fared poorly in his job performance on the issues.

Only 36 percent said they were confident in his decision-making on economic policies, and just 32 percent expressed confidence in his immigration policies. Only 24 percent were confident he can unite the nation.

The Pew Research poll found that Biden had a slightly higher approval rating among black adults — about 52 percent. But this is a far cry from the 87 percent of black voters who cast their ballots for him in the 2020 election, according to NBC News.

And about 1 in 5 now say they would consider voting for Trump, who won only 12 percent of black voters against Biden in 2020, according to a poll published by the outlet last month.

If current trends hold, black turnout and cohesion could drop in 2024 — potentially sinking Biden’s re-election chances.

So the president should think twice before dismissing questions about his poor showing in head-to-head matchups with Trump by saying, “You’re reading the wrong polls.”

Survey after survey shows his approval rating mired in the low 30s, with Americans increasingly unhappy with his leadership across a range of critical issues.

Whatever poll Biden is seeing doesn’t seem to be based in reality, which is that if the election were held today, he would no longer be president.

