Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency continues to trigger global instability, as the peace that former President Donald Trump engineered in the Middle East through the historic Abraham Accords has collapsed.

On Saturday, war erupted in the Mideast after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists launched more than 3,500 rockets into Israel and militants stormed into the country from the Gaza Strip, slaughtering hundreds of people.

Tellingly, the siege occurred just three weeks after Biden unfroze $6 billion of Iran’s assets as part of a lopsided prisoner-exchange deal that critics warned would incite violence.

The latest terrorist attack is a stark contrast to the tentative peace that had reigned after Trump coordinated the 2020 Abraham Accords, bilateral agreements that normalized Israeli-Arab relations.

Before this weekend’s aggression, Biden had made a concerted effort to build on the success of the Abraham Accords. That obviously backfired in spectacular fashion.

Even some liberals are slamming the 80-year-old Democrat for destabilizing the Mideast.

“The new outbreak of intense violence represents a total failure of the Biden administration’s Middle East policy,” The Intercept columnist Murtaza Hussain wrote Monday.

“The administration has centered its regional policy on the expansion of the ‘Abraham Accords,’ a set of diplomatic normalization agreements between Israel and regional Arab countries,” Hussain wrote. “It is an effort in which President Joe Biden has sunk much resources and political capital.”

Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American political analyst, also blamed Biden for fueling the conflict.

“If you pay attention to their public statements, every government in the Middle East has been saying for years that you need to pay attention to the Palestinian issue and that it cannot be ignored,” Munayyer told the Intercept.

“The Biden administration’s policy has been to simply ignore the tragic situation on the ground, perhaps more than any other administration. It’s deliberate ignorance that has had very devastating consequences.”

On Tuesday, Trump lambasted Biden on Truth Social, contrasting his own presidency to the incumbent’s chaotic tenure.

“When I was your president, we had PEACE through STRENGTH, and now we have weakness, conflict, and chaos!” the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race wrote.

On Sept. 11 — the day the White House unfroze $6 billion of Iranian assets — Trump warned that Iran would use that money to launch terrorist attacks. And lo and behold, that’s exactly what appears to have happened.

“Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran?” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

“That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World.”

On Monday, the Biden administration said it does not plan to refreeze the $6 billion it allowed Iran to access last month.

Even people who hate Trump have to admit that things were better during his presidency than under Biden.

When Trump was in the Oval Office, there were no new foreign wars, the U.S. economy was thriving — until the pandemic erupted — and buying groceries didn’t feel like highway robbery.

Just three years later, the Middle East is on fire, war is raging in Ukraine and the southern U.S. border is under daily invasion by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

Trump faced down a number of threats in the Mideast, including killing Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian forces.

In contrast, both the United States and the world are increasingly unstable and volatile under the current regime. We are now inching ever closer to World War III.

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec, a former Navy intelligence officer, succinctly summed up the “Trump Doctrine” in a Monday post on the social media platform X:

“The Trump Doctrine – Peace Through Savagery:

“- Constant threats.

“- Occasional assassinations.

“- Frequent peace deals.”

“And it worked,” he underscored.

