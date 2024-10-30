Share
President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Tierney Cross - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden's Attempt to Clarify His 'Garbage' Comment Might Have Made Things Worse

 By Michael Schwarz  October 30, 2024 at 9:52am
Every honest person knows that President Joe Biden meant what he said.

After all, Biden has repeatedly slandered and demonized former President Donald Trump’s supporters. The Biden regime, in fact, has thrown Trump supporters into prison while trying to do likewise to the former president.

Thus, when someone in the White House — presumably the intern in charge of Biden’s account on the social media platform X — tried to soften the president’s description of Trump voters as “garbage” on Tuesday night, prominent supporters of the former president refused to accept the sanitized version.

“The hate of the Harris Biden administration is shining through & no intern is going to cover it up!” Donald Trump Jr. posted in part.

We cannot know for certain, of course, that a White House intern actually writes Biden’s posts. Nonetheless, the mentally-addled octogenarian president hardly strikes the honest observer as social-media savvy, so the “intern” quip seems plausible.

Either way, the official explanation of Biden’s “garbage” comment proved unpersuasive.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden’s post read.

On Tuesday, in a video that went mega-viral on X, Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

Amid substantial backlash, White House officials insisted that Biden meant only to denigrate roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe.

During Trump’s rally on Sunday at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage.

Predictably, virtue-signaling liberals spent the next 48 hours losing their minds over the joke.

Thus, the White House engaged in some Orwellian revisionism on Tuesday by doctoring the transcript of Biden’s comment and adding an apostrophe to “supporters,” so that the printed version read as “supporter’s,” thereby making it appear as if Biden referred to Hinchcliffe alone.

Hence the president’s “all I meant to say” statement on X.

As one might imagine, Trump supporters did not accept that explanation.

Others treated Biden’s comment as additional motivation to help Trump defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Furthermore, the White House’s revisionist transcript was so unpersuasive that not even CNN’s Kaitlan Collins accepted it.

We all watched the clip of Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.” And we all know, based on how he has governed, that he meant it.

Likewise, Biden and his allies have called Trump and his supporters far worse.

In short, an intern’s lame effort to sanitize the president’s words did nothing besides call renewed attention to Biden’s spite-filled rage against his political opponents.

Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Conversation