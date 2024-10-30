Biden's Attempt to Clarify His 'Garbage' Comment Might Have Made Things Worse

Every honest person knows that President Joe Biden meant what he said.

After all, Biden has repeatedly slandered and demonized former President Donald Trump’s supporters. The Biden regime, in fact, has thrown Trump supporters into prison while trying to do likewise to the former president.

Thus, when someone in the White House — presumably the intern in charge of Biden’s account on the social media platform X — tried to soften the president’s description of Trump voters as “garbage” on Tuesday night, prominent supporters of the former president refused to accept the sanitized version.

“The hate of the Harris Biden administration is shining through & no intern is going to cover it up!” Donald Trump Jr. posted in part.

Does anyone actually believe Joe Biden wrote this at 11 o’clock last night? Does it even remotely sound like him? We heard him he was very clear… Surprisingly clear for Joe Biden. The hate of the Harris Biden administration is shining through & no intern is going to cover it up! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 30, 2024

We cannot know for certain, of course, that a White House intern actually writes Biden’s posts. Nonetheless, the mentally-addled octogenarian president hardly strikes the honest observer as social-media savvy, so the “intern” quip seems plausible.

Either way, the official explanation of Biden’s “garbage” comment proved unpersuasive.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden’s post read.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

On Tuesday, in a video that went mega-viral on X, Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

So a comedian not affiliated with Trump’s campaign makes a joke about a PLACE, but Joe Biden just called at least 75 million American PEOPLE garbage. pic.twitter.com/ecTRNo29oH — Garbage Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 30, 2024

Amid substantial backlash, White House officials insisted that Biden meant only to denigrate roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe.

During Trump’s rally on Sunday at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage.

Predictably, virtue-signaling liberals spent the next 48 hours losing their minds over the joke.

Thus, the White House engaged in some Orwellian revisionism on Tuesday by doctoring the transcript of Biden’s comment and adding an apostrophe to “supporters,” so that the printed version read as “supporter’s,” thereby making it appear as if Biden referred to Hinchcliffe alone.

Hence the president’s “all I meant to say” statement on X.

As one might imagine, Trump supporters did not accept that explanation.

Is there an apology in there? Because I don’t see the words “I’m sorry.” — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 30, 2024

You said I was garbage Joe! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) October 30, 2024

No you called half of the country GARBAGE and it’s on video from a Kamala campaign event. You can’t pretend you said something else. This is on top of Kamala’s VP candidate Tim Walz framing Trump voters as Nazis today. You & Kamala are the party of extremism. We want Trump back! pic.twitter.com/FspNB1mKFk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 30, 2024

Others treated Biden’s comment as additional motivation to help Trump defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to you, I’m garbage. Well, my garbage vote went to Trump in Pennsylvania. I also voted for a Republican House & Senate. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2024

No need to apologize. You just won Trump his third straight election. We owe you big time as MAGA. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 30, 2024

Furthermore, the White House’s revisionist transcript was so unpersuasive that not even CNN’s Kaitlan Collins accepted it.

We all watched the clip of Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.” And we all know, based on how he has governed, that he meant it.

Likewise, Biden and his allies have called Trump and his supporters far worse.

In short, an intern’s lame effort to sanitize the president’s words did nothing besides call renewed attention to Biden’s spite-filled rage against his political opponents.

