SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Biden's Attempt To Explain Statement About Black Americans Lacking 'Diversity' Leaves More Questions Than Answers

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 7, 2020 at 7:40am
P Share Print

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday sought to dig himself out from under a comment he made to minority journalists suggesting that the black community isn’t diverse.

But the response to a series of tweets from the candidate indicated there was more head-scratching than head-bobbing over Biden’s explanation.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he tweeted. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all.

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

TRENDING: Woman Booted from Plane for Wearing Vulgar Anti-Cop Mask

“My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future,” the former vice president added.

The response showed the Twittersphere was underwhelmed by his response.

RELATED: Joe Arpaio's 2nd Comeback Bid Ends in Defeat

On Thursday, Biden had been asked about engaging with Cuba if he wins the November election against President Donald Trump. The comments came in a virtual convention of black and Hispanic journalists.

“Yes, yes,” he said. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

The comment drew criticism.

“The condescending white liberal racism that oozes out of Joe Biden is disgusting,” Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

“We already know that he thinks ‘you ain’t Black’ if you’re not voting for him. And we know that when a black journalist asks him a tough question, he brings up cocaine use and says ‘are you a junkie?’ Now he arrogantly tells a group of black reporters that ‘you all know’ that black people think alike.

“There’s a reason Joe Biden can’t count on the support of black voters and it’s because of his plantation owner mentality. President Trump has a true record of helping black Americans, with unprecedented economic opportunity, record funding for HBCUs, criminal justice reform, and support for school choice. Joe Biden would rather we all just shut up, get in line, and know our place.”

Trump also criticized Biden.

“I just watched a clip and Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the Black community,” the president said, according to ABC News. “I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







With Church Services Restricted and Casinos Open, Worshipers Pack Gambling Floor To Praise God
Woman Booted from Plane for Wearing Vulgar Anti-Cop Mask
Sparks Go Flying as Fed-Up Driver Plows Through Antifa's Makeshift Roadblock
Biden's Attempt To Explain Statement About Black Americans Lacking 'Diversity' Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Washington Post Forced To Issue Correction After Botched Trump Report Causes Confusion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×