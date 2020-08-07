Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday sought to dig himself out from under a comment he made to minority journalists suggesting that the black community isn’t diverse.

But the response to a series of tweets from the candidate indicated there was more head-scratching than head-bobbing over Biden’s explanation.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he tweeted. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all.

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

“My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future,” the former vice president added.

The response showed the Twittersphere was underwhelmed by his response.

Trump is not PC. Agreed. Biden says stuff that is ACTUALLY RACIST. He speaks as if he owns Black Americans and that they are subservient to him. He literally said they ‘ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him. And that there’s no intellectual diversity amongst them. 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/omoI4IUq7N — ZUBY: (Notable Exception) (@ZubyMusic) August 7, 2020

Please clarify then. Joe said it. Joe said everyone may not know it, but there are only a few blacks that are the exception. What exactly did Joe mean? — Charged Neutron (@fusion_allusion) August 7, 2020

That’s a weird apology where you don’t clarify what exactly you meant. So… it sure sounds like you’re just saying sorry because your racism slipped out. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 7, 2020

We did not ask for clarification on what you did not mean to suggest. We are asking for clarification on what you said. What did you mean by what you said, Joe? Also, am I black? — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) August 7, 2020

Joe didn’t write this “apology” and it’s just more of the usual Walking back Joe’s live interviews. — holiday on parade (@holiday_99) August 7, 2020

On Thursday, Biden had been asked about engaging with Cuba if he wins the November election against President Donald Trump. The comments came in a virtual convention of black and Hispanic journalists.

“Yes, yes,” he said. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

The comment drew criticism.

.@JoeBiden thinks all black people think alike? COME ON JOE! We all fashioned in the image of God and are unique individuals. Biden’s racist concepts continue to flow from his history and current statements! @TeamTrump @BlackVoices4DJT @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/KafB2BSxhM — Ken Blackwell (@kenblackwell) August 6, 2020

Black Americans are diverse. unfortunately, thanks to slavery, many cannot trace their ancestral background. But to deny the fact that there isn’t a diversity of culture in Black Americans is literally a fancy way of Biden just being like “the blacks” & it’s gross/racist. https://t.co/9dBmsFnSbR — ricarda🥀✨ (@rwolfe_) August 6, 2020

“The condescending white liberal racism that oozes out of Joe Biden is disgusting,” Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

“We already know that he thinks ‘you ain’t Black’ if you’re not voting for him. And we know that when a black journalist asks him a tough question, he brings up cocaine use and says ‘are you a junkie?’ Now he arrogantly tells a group of black reporters that ‘you all know’ that black people think alike.

“There’s a reason Joe Biden can’t count on the support of black voters and it’s because of his plantation owner mentality. President Trump has a true record of helping black Americans, with unprecedented economic opportunity, record funding for HBCUs, criminal justice reform, and support for school choice. Joe Biden would rather we all just shut up, get in line, and know our place.”

Trump also criticized Biden.

“I just watched a clip and Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the Black community,” the president said, according to ABC News. “I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made.”

